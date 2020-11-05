Photo by Ekaterina Bolovtsova from Pexels

In an earlier story, we introduced you to Lindsay Tithecott, a 29-year-old who is trying to pay down debt, build up savings and buy a larger condo. To help her get her finances in tip top shape, we gave her a series of financial challenges, including a rethink of her budget-busting fitness classes. This challenge involves budget basics.

Calculating how much you can afford to save and invest

We asked Lindsay to redo her budget, starting with annual disposable income.

To determine this, she took pay stubs from both her full-time job and her part-time job, and did the following:

1. Calculated what she earns gross annually from both jobs, then deduct income taxes, EI, CPP, Disability insurance payments, etc. from that amount to get her total net income.

2. Subtracted the $2,880 RRSP contribution that her employer matches dollar for dollar at work from her net income calculated above to determine how much is left.

What Lindsay learned, in her own words

I’m so glad I did this challenge and the timing was great for me. I was able to refer to my 2015 tax information since I just filed my taxes. I found completing the calculations for net income, expenses and money left over for investing difficult because I have two jobs; the first has all of the normal taxes, CPP, OAS and RRSP contributions deducted while the second is from my part time job teaching and for that job, taxes are not taken off the gross amount.

Usually I try not to think about how much tax I am paying to the government, mainly because dwelling on the amount of tax I pay each year makes me sad. This method of avoidance has worked in the past, but there has always been this grey area that this challenge has has brought to light. Interestingly, it turns out that I have more money than I thought. While this is partially due to a pay increase at both jobs and project-related overtime, most of the extra income came from just running the budget numbers correctly. I even got creative and added a priority pyramid infographic to show the numbers at a glance (see below).

The numbers were clear. My net pay from both jobs is $54,483. The amount I have available yearly for saving or paying down debt is $8,353. My RRSP match is $2,880 and I subtracted this from my net amount. What I have left over annually in my budget that can be used to pay down debt, rather than add to savings is $5,473.