Yes, a cottage is an investment property—here’s how to minimize capital gains tax
Should you “invest” in a cottage? And if you do, what happens when you sell it, give it away...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adam Chapman jokes that he’s a financial planner who helps people spend money—not save it. And, thanks to his love for afternoon tea, Chapman has worked with people from generations older than him for nearly 20 years. No matter how much wealth his clients have achieved before retirement, they all struggle to freely use their money.
Advertisement
That’s why Chapman’s practice focuses on retiree behaviour as much as it does on the technical aspects of retirement income planning. He works so that his clients do not miss out on the retired life they promised themselves, by making retirement spending feel as good as they believed it would.
His clients don’t just spend more—they live more, give more and do more with the time they have left.
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning & Implementation
• Insurance Planning & Implementation
|Specializations
|• Investment Management
• Retirement Income Planning
• Pensions
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor
• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets)
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
“Layering tax-effective retirement income, securing income sources people can’t outlive, and coaching retirees to spend with confidence.”
“I was a restaurant server all throughout my time at university, and I loved it. When I graduated from school with a degree in finance and economics, financial planning felt like ‘serving’ in a field that’s challenging and impactful to Canadians without being asked to hold the mushrooms.”
“Most people want to use the money they saved before they die, either by spending it on themselves or giving it to the people and causes they care about. Unfortunately, the challenges we face using our money extend far beyond our fear of running out. I specialize in solving the burning questions every retiree already has and the ones they don’t realize they should be asking.”
“Earning certificates in palliative care and bereavement support. Working with retirees requires knowledge and beyond the curriculum required to obtain a CFP (Certified Financial Planner). Doing more in retirement means knowing you have the support you need when life throws a curveball.”
“One couple gave each of their children $100,000. Unbeknownst to them, one of their kids decided to stop having children—not because they didn’t want anymore but because they didn’t think they could afford another. Because of their children’s newfound financial position, they welcomed a gift worth more than money—a little girl.”
“I firmly believe spending with your values is better than investing with your values. ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing has encouraged people to do the latter when the former provides more intrinsic satisfaction and higher levels of impact on the causes we care about. If money were limitless, I’d plant a heck of a lot more trees than I already am.”
Advertisement
“Be your own kind of saver. As long as you build a fulfilling life, worry less about how it happens.”
“Too many people confuse the phrase ‘Always make your money work for you’ with using money to accumulate wealth when our goal is to accumulate more life. Putting your money to work is far more than a rate of return.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Should you “invest” in a cottage? And if you do, what happens when you sell it, give it away...
Financial markets around the world stabilize after Monday’s fall. Here’s what to know about how we got here.
Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
The U.S. Fed stands pat, big tech sags despite strength from Apple and Meta, consumer discretionary stocks wither, but...
Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...
Many people near or in retirement are worried about stock market volatility. Does it ever make sense to put...
Sponsored By
EQ Bank
As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....
Jill's late husband left her a cottage. What happens if she transfers ownership to her stepchildren?