That’s why Chapman’s practice focuses on retiree behaviour as much as it does on the technical aspects of retirement income planning. He works so that his clients do not miss out on the retired life they promised themselves, by making retirement spending feel as good as they believed it would.

His clients don’t just spend more—they live more, give more and do more with the time they have left.

Services • Financial Planning

• Investment Planning & Implementation

• Insurance Planning & Implementation Specializations • Investment Management

• Retirement Income Planning

• Pensions Payment Model • Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor

• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets) Languages written and spoken • English

What are three services that are unique to you?

“Layering tax-effective retirement income, securing income sources people can’t outlive, and coaching retirees to spend with confidence.”

Why did you become a planner?

“I was a restaurant server all throughout my time at university, and I loved it. When I graduated from school with a degree in finance and economics, financial planning felt like ‘serving’ in a field that’s challenging and impactful to Canadians without being asked to hold the mushrooms.”

What is your approach to financial planning?

“Most people want to use the money they saved before they die, either by spending it on themselves or giving it to the people and causes they care about. Unfortunately, the challenges we face using our money extend far beyond our fear of running out. I specialize in solving the burning questions every retiree already has and the ones they don’t realize they should be asking.”

What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?

“Earning certificates in palliative care and bereavement support. Working with retirees requires knowledge and beyond the curriculum required to obtain a CFP (Certified Financial Planner). Doing more in retirement means knowing you have the support you need when life throws a curveball.”

What is a client success story you can share?

“One couple gave each of their children $100,000. Unbeknownst to them, one of their kids decided to stop having children—not because they didn’t want anymore but because they didn’t think they could afford another. Because of their children’s newfound financial position, they welcomed a gift worth more than money—a little girl.”

What would you do if money were no object?

“I firmly believe spending with your values is better than investing with your values. ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing has encouraged people to do the latter when the former provides more intrinsic satisfaction and higher levels of impact on the causes we care about. If money were limitless, I’d plant a heck of a lot more trees than I already am.”