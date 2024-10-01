His career began in 1995 spending two years as a life insurance agent and two years at a bank before forming Atlantis Financial Inc. Over those years he has developed his three-step interactive approach to financial planning: life planning, financial planning, followed by financial advice around tax, investments, and insurance.

In his experience an interactive collaborative approach is much more effective than collecting your information, going away and preparing your plan, and then presenting you with the plan. Chances are it is not your plan because you weren’t there when it was created, and you won’t absorb much.

When Norman is not working, he plays ping pong, sails, skis, zips off to Miami or travels with his kids. A mild brain injury prevents his wife from travel.

If you want to experience financial planning, feel free to reach out to schedule a complimentary zoom meeting where Norman will find out more about you and what you want to achieve. After about an hour you will both know if Norman’s approach is right for you.

Services • Financial Planning

• Investment Planning & Implementation

• Insurance Planning & Implementation Specializations • Estate Planning

• Comprehensive Financial Planning

• Investment Management Payment Model • Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor

• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets)

• Commissions Languages written and spoken • English

Why did you become a planner?

Financial planning is about helping people get what they want, and I get a lot of satisfaction from assisting people when I can.

I didn’t come into financial planning right away. My first career was land-use planning. Back in the late ’80s, real estate wasn’t booming, so I made the shift to financial planning. A book I read on penny stock investing back in high school got me started.

What is your approach to financial planning?

Behind the scenes, I am data driven and I want to see the evidence supporting my advice.

My approach to planning is based on the simple truth no one can deny: You only have so long to enjoy your money. So how can you make the best use of it?