Allan Norman, CFP, CIM, is a Certified Financial Planner and founding partner of Atlantis Financial Inc., where he provides flat-fee financial planning. He’s an associate portfolio manager with a fiduciary responsibility at Aligned Capital Partners Inc. (ACIP). Writing a regular column for MoneySense and the Financial Post keeps Norman current and discovering new ways to simplify things for his readers and clients.
His career began in 1995 spending two years as a life insurance agent and two years at a bank before forming Atlantis Financial Inc. Over those years he has developed his three-step interactive approach to financial planning: life planning, financial planning, followed by financial advice around tax, investments, and insurance.
In his experience an interactive collaborative approach is much more effective than collecting your information, going away and preparing your plan, and then presenting you with the plan. Chances are it is not your plan because you weren’t there when it was created, and you won’t absorb much.
When Norman is not working, he plays ping pong, sails, skis, zips off to Miami or travels with his kids. A mild brain injury prevents his wife from travel.
If you want to experience financial planning, feel free to reach out to schedule a complimentary zoom meeting where Norman will find out more about you and what you want to achieve. After about an hour you will both know if Norman’s approach is right for you.
• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor • Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets) • Commissions
Languages written and spoken
• English
Why did you become a planner?
Financial planning is about helping people get what they want, and I get a lot of satisfaction from assisting people when I can.
I didn’t come into financial planning right away. My first career was land-use planning. Back in the late ’80s, real estate wasn’t booming, so I made the shift to financial planning. A book I read on penny stock investing back in high school got me started.
What is your approach to financial planning?
Behind the scenes, I am data driven and I want to see the evidence supporting my advice.
My approach to planning is based on the simple truth no one can deny: You only have so long to enjoy your money. So how can you make the best use of it?
What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?
Having 30-year client relationships.
Seeing clients doing the things they want, going on vacations, retiring on time, selling a business, helping kids, and living life.
Writing for MoneySense and the Financial Post and going to the 2018 Federal lockup.
What is a client success story you can share?
A prospective client was worried about not having enough money to retire. I showed her that she had more than enough. She’s now retired but is nervous about spending money. Success came when she took a last-minute vacation and the next time plans to book from the airport before discovering her destination.
What would you do if money were no object?
I’m not sure. I enjoy the work I do and the clients I work with. And I’m normally able to get time off when needed. I may spend more time in the Miami area and travel more with family. Although, sailing off the coast of Turkey in the Aegean Sea on a ’56 Oyster was fun—I would do that again.
What is the best money advice you ever received?
It comes from an old book entitled Uncommon Cents: Benjamin Franklin Secrets to Achieving Personal Financial Success (LeatherBound Books, 1989), discussing how to arrange your banking to restrict spending, having money to do things with. Observing clients with more money than needed and putting things off until it was too late for health or other reasons.
What is the worst money advice you ever received?
I don’t recall getting bad advice. But my biggest mistake might be being too thrifty and missing out on life and family experiences. But you don’t know that at the time, and I am in a good position now. I can see myself saving more than I need so I’m comfortable spending less than I am able.
