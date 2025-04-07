Bob Joyce, financial advisor
Meet Bob Joyce, an advice-only financial planner based in Hacketts Cove, N.S.
As a young lad, Bob Joyce received some words of wisdom from his father that clearly resonated with him. He would, on occasion, hear his dad say that we don’t all wear blue suits. When he asked his dad what that meant, he was told that everyone is unique, and we need to recognize that in the people we meet. Joyce didn’t realize it at the time, but that message has guided him ever since.
Joyce has served clients throughout his professional life, first as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with a specialty in income tax, then as a wealth manager with Canada’s largest full-service investment firm, and now as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), managing an advice-only, fee-only financial planning practice. He brings this combination of experience and knowledge to each client engagement.
When not working, Joyce and his wife, Sharon, along with their five rescue pets, enjoy life in St. Margaret’s Bay on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, where the beauty of the scenery is exceeded only by the warmth of their neighbours.
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning
• Insurance Planning
|Specializations
|• Insurance Planning
• Retirement Income Planning
• Tax Planning
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets)
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
I’ve always believed in the power of context. It provides clarity to an issue and/or situation. As a wealth manager, I discovered that helping clients to develop their own vision for the future, and a path to get there, provided them with both the context and the framework to make the decisions required to realize their dreams.
We don’t all wear blue suits. Every client is unique. It’s important to have a flexible process to identify and adapt to the unique circumstances and objectives of each and every client.
I can’t think of one specific achievement. Having a client thank me for helping them achieve greater command over their financial future is confirmation that what we do as financial planners makes a positive difference in people’s lives.
Own and operate a craft-beer taproom, where I could pour draught and chat with customers until closing time.
Slow and steady with your core investments. Only swing for the fences when you can afford to lose it all.
“Debt is good”—without the proper context.
