Joyce has served clients throughout his professional life, first as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with a specialty in income tax, then as a wealth manager with Canada’s largest full-service investment firm, and now as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), managing an advice-only, fee-only financial planning practice. He brings this combination of experience and knowledge to each client engagement.

When not working, Joyce and his wife, Sharon, along with their five rescue pets, enjoy life in St. Margaret’s Bay on the South Shore of Nova Scotia, where the beauty of the scenery is exceeded only by the warmth of their neighbours.

Services • Financial Planning

• Investment Planning

• Insurance Planning

Specializations • Insurance Planning

• Retirement Income Planning

• Tax Planning Payment Model • Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets) Languages written and spoken • English

Why did you become a planner?

I’ve always believed in the power of context. It provides clarity to an issue and/or situation. As a wealth manager, I discovered that helping clients to develop their own vision for the future, and a path to get there, provided them with both the context and the framework to make the decisions required to realize their dreams.

What is your approach to financial planning?

We don’t all wear blue suits. Every client is unique. It’s important to have a flexible process to identify and adapt to the unique circumstances and objectives of each and every client.

What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?

I can’t think of one specific achievement. Having a client thank me for helping them achieve greater command over their financial future is confirmation that what we do as financial planners makes a positive difference in people’s lives.

What would you do if money were no object?

Own and operate a craft-beer taproom, where I could pour draught and chat with customers until closing time.

What is the best money advice you ever received?

Slow and steady with your core investments. Only swing for the fences when you can afford to lose it all.

What is the worst money advice you ever received?

“Debt is good”—without the proper context.