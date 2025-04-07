Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
A young woman surrounded by moving boxes in her new home

Mortgages

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Dollarama braces for impact, Stellantis hits pause, and apparel stocks dive as U.S. imposes tariffs

Tariffs tough but “manageable” for Dollarama, automaker Stellantis shuts Canadian plant (for now), and more. Here are the details...

Stock market news for investors: Dollarama braces for impact, Stellantis hits pause, and apparel stocks dive as U.S. imposes tariffs
U.S. president Donald Trump announces new tariffs in a speech on April 2

News

Canadian companies facing supply-chain challenges in wake of U.S. tariffs

Many industries in Canada will struggle to adapt to the trade war, experts say.

Canadian companies facing supply-chain challenges in wake of U.S. tariffs

Taxes

Canadian expat tax guide: “If I work abroad, where do I pay taxes?”—and other questions answered

From severing ties and becoming a non-resident to learning about departure and withholding taxes, here’s what expats can expect...

Canadian expat tax guide: “If I work abroad, where do I pay taxes?”—and other questions answered
An older couple does stretches in a park

Retirement

OAS payment dates in 2025, and more to know about Old Age Security

Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS, and...

OAS payment dates in 2025, and more to know about Old Age Security
A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Financial literacy

Is investing gambling?—and other real-life money lessons for teens

In this excerpt from her new book, Making Bank, Shannon Lee Simmons guides young Canadians (and their parents) through...

Is investing gambling?—and other real-life money lessons for teens

Investing

Why Lululemon is seeing more ‘modest’ growth in the U.S.

The retailer is confident new initiatives are drawing in customers, so what’s hampering the company’s growth prospects in the...

Why Lululemon is seeing more ‘modest’ growth in the U.S.

Advertisement