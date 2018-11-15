Canada’s top-rated charities 2019: Best by category

United Way of Calgary and Area A+ A+ A+ A United Way of Calgary and Area's mission is to improve lives and builds extraordinary communities by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action High funding need 5.6% 5.5% Acceptable pay range

United Way of the Alberta Capital Region A+ A+ A+ A United Way of the Alberta Capital Region invests resources in programs and community building activities with an emphasis on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in our society through our targeted investment decisions. High funding need 7.1% 11.7% Acceptable pay range

United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington A A+ A+ A- United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington is a charity that works towards a future where people in our community are self-sufficient and can live with hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging. We financially support a network of agencies that provide programs to those in our community who are the most vulnerable, building capacity in the not for profit sector. High funding need 4.6% 13.5% Acceptable pay range

United Way of Peel Region A A+ A+ A- United Way is focused on improving lives and building community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action to reduce poverty in Peel. High funding need 11.6% 13.7% Acceptable pay range

United Way of Saskatoon and Area A A+ A+ A- United Way's mission is to improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action. United Way invests resources into programs, services and community building activities that have an emphasis on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community. High funding need 11.9% 13.5% Acceptable pay range

United Way of Winnipeg A A A+ A We provide social service programs and services to citizens; support and fund the creation, growth and maintenance of community economic development activities that address the root cause of issues; support and fund the creation, growth and maintenance of neighborhood development programs and promote opportunities for civic engagement of citizens. High funding need 2.6% 18.8% Acceptable pay range

Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal) A- A+ A+ B+ We raise money and invest it locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. In Greater Montreal, one out of seven people receives support from an agency in Centraide’s network. High funding need 6.3% 7.7% Acceptable pay range

UJA Federation of Greater Toronto A- A+ A+ B We raise funds for charitable purposes from the Jewish Community in the Greater Toronto area and abroad, and distribute the funds to various agencies that promote education, and other community related items. High funding need 0.0% 0.0% Acceptable pay range

United Way of Regina A- A+ A+ B Our mission is to improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action in our three key focus areas: All that kids can be, poverty to possibility and strong communities. High funding need 3.1% 14.4% Acceptable pay range