Cross-border estate planning: What should Canadian parents with U.S. beneficiaries do?
Our daughter lives and works in the U.S. As our only child, she is the sole beneficiary of our Canadian estate. We have no U.S. assets of any kind; everything is in Canada. Once all the appropriate taxes are paid to CRA on the estate, will there be any fees, transfer, gift or estate taxes levied by the U.S. which might further reduce the value of the estate? And might there be other complicating factors we should be aware of?
—Gail
Thanks for your question, Gail. When your only child lives and works in the U.S. as a permanent resident, making sure your estate planning is efficient and tax-effective becomes a top priority. As Canadian parents with an estate made up entirely of Canadian assets, you’ll face some unique challenges when leaving it to a beneficiary in the U.S. The process of distributing these assets involves navigating different legal, tax and financial landscapes. Understanding these aspects is key to ensuring a smooth transfer and compliance with the laws of both countries.
The U.S. imposes estate taxes on the worldwide estates of its citizens and residents. However, as a Canadian with no U.S. assets, you might initially assume that U.S. estate taxes do not apply to you. The catch here is that since your daughter is a U.S. permanent resident, her inheritance from your estate may generally not be taxable in the United States; however, there may be other tax and filing considerations to keep in mind. Let’s explore them together, Gail.
Currently, the U.S. federal estate tax exemption is quite high, sitting at $13.61 million per individual as of 2024. (All figures are in U.S. dollars.) This means that estates valued below this threshold are not subject to federal estate taxes. Assuming that your estate’s value is under $13.61 million, no federal estate tax would be due. For instance, if your Canadian estate is valued at $3 million, it is well below the $13.61-million U.S. federal estate tax exemption. Therefore, your daughter would not be liable for U.S. federal estate taxes on her inheritance.
While the federal estate tax exemption is high, it’s important to consider that some U.S. states impose their own estate or inheritance taxes with lower exemption thresholds. The impact of these state taxes depends on where your daughter resides. As of 2024, the states of Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, Hawaii and the District of Columbia impose estate taxes. This means residents of these states might face both federal and state estate taxes, depending on the total value of the assets.
Estate tax thresholds in these states range from $1 million in Oregon to $13.61 million in Connecticut, and tax rates vary. I would recommend that your daughter check her state’s website for specific details on potential estate taxes, Gail.
Managing a cross-border inheritance often means dealing with multiple currencies. When preparing your estate plan, Gail, you will want to keep in mind some key points that your future executor will come across when distributing your estate to your daughter:
Handling a will with cross-border implications requires careful legal navigation. Key issues include:
To ensure a smooth transfer of your estate to your U.S. resident daughter, Gail, consider the following practical steps:
As you can see, Gail, cross-border estate planning for Canadian parents with U.S. resident children involves navigating complex tax regulations and potential pitfalls. While your estate may be valued under the federal threshold and might not face U.S. federal estate taxes, there are state taxes and other considerations that could impact its final value. By consulting with experts, updating your will, considering trusts and staying informed, you can ensure a smooth and tax-efficient transfer of your estate to your daughter.
