What is an executor? An executor is a person named in your will who will be responsible, after you die, for making sure that your assets are distributed according to your wishes and that your estate is settled properly. This includes a wide range of activities, from filing a final tax return and cancelling your credit cards to giving away your jewellery or collectibles, and selling your home and investments. Read the full definition of executor in the MoneySense Glossary.

How much are executors paid?

Executor compensation in Canada is not standardized, and the regulations governing it are determined by each province. As a result, there can be considerable differences in the amount and rules for compensation from one province to another. Here is an overview of some key variations:

Ontario employs a system where the executor’s compensation is determined as a percentage of the estate’s total value. The percentage is outlined as 2.5% on capital receipts, 2.5% on capital disbursements, 2.5% on revenue receipts and 2.5% on revenue disbursements. In the end, it works out to be essentially 5% of the estate’s total value.

Alberta follows a tiered percentage structure. Executors are entitled to between 3% and 5% on the first $250,000 of the estate's value; and 2% to 4% on the next $250,000; and then between 0.5% and 3% on the balance.

In contrast, Quebec has executor compensation billed by the hour which is typically set at $45 to $65 per hour of work completed during the estate's administration process.

The pros and cons of allowing for executor compensation

As with everything in life, there are good and bad to certain decisions. When contemplating whether or not to take executor compensation, consider the following benefits and pitfalls:

Pros

Incentive to Act: Executor compensation can serve as an incentive for individuals to take on the role of an executor. Settling an estate is a time-consuming and often emotionally challenging task, and compensation can make it more attractive.

Executor compensation can serve as an incentive for individuals to take on the role of an executor. Settling an estate is a time-consuming and often emotionally challenging task, and compensation can make it more attractive. Financial Recognition: Serving as an executor often entails expenses and a time commitment. Compensation helps recognize and alleviate some of the financial burdens involved, especially if time off work is required of the individual.

Serving as an executor often entails expenses and a time commitment. Compensation helps recognize and alleviate some of the financial burdens involved, especially if time off work is required of the individual. Fairness: Compensation ensures that executors are fairly rewarded for their efforts, irrespective of the estate’s value. This encourages people to take on the role, regardless of the estate’s size.

Cons

Conflict of interest: Executor compensation can create conflicts of interest. The executor may be motivated to prioritize their own financial gain over the beneficiaries’ interests. This can lead to disputes and litigation.

Executor compensation can create conflicts of interest. The executor may be motivated to prioritize their own financial gain over the beneficiaries’ interests. This can lead to disputes and litigation. Complexity: The varying rules and regulations across provinces can make executor compensation complex to navigate. Executors may require legal or financial advice to ensure they are adhering to the correct guidelines and calculations.

The varying rules and regulations across provinces can make executor compensation complex to navigate. Executors may require legal or financial advice to ensure they are adhering to the correct guidelines and calculations. Emotional toll: The focus on compensation may overshadow the emotional toll and responsibilities that come with the role of an executor. It may lead individuals to take on the role primarily for financial gain, rather than out of a sense of duty.

Does an executor pay tax on the income they earn?

In Canada, executor’s compensation is generally considered taxable income. This means that the amount received as compensation is subject to income tax. Executors are required to report this income on their personal tax return for the year in which they receive the compensation.

The income tax rate applied to executor compensation depends on the province or territory in which the executor resides. Different provinces have different tax rates, which can significantly impact the final amount an executor retains after taxes. Additionally, executors who receive compensation must ensure they receive a T4A slip from the estate, indicating the total compensation they’ve received. Think of the estate becoming the employer of the executor, and the payment made to the executor is like a salary for the work they have done.

Requirements and compliance for executors

Executors must maintain accurate records of all financial transactions related to the estate, including the compensation they receive. These records should be kept for a specific period, as beneficiaries and even tax authorities may request them for verification. Estate accounting statements are the financial story of the estate’s administration and the most powerful tool in the executor’s arsenal when making a claim for compensation. While there’s not a mandatory requirement to formally pass accounts through the court, it is still a legal duty of the executor to maintain and record the financial transactions of the estate and provide them to the beneficiaries of the estate.

What do professional executors do?

When we consider that most executors do not have previous experience in administering an estate, the pains and troubles could be quite severe for someone in the role for the first time. In a poll conducted by Bank of Montreal in 2011, executors reported difficulties with the following categories:

Administrative issues/complications (47%) Emotional issues/complications (31%) Legal issues/complications (26%)

It’s reasonable to think that these categories and issues have not changed much over the course of the last 13 years, bringing the importance of working with professionals even more to the forefront. Whether it’s deciphering the varying provincial rules, navigating the complexities of taxation or ensuring compliance with legal requirements, professional guidance can provide clarity and peace of mind.

Executors who seek the assistance of legal, financial or tax professionals can make informed decisions, reduce the risk of errors and ensure that they fulfill their duties with precision and integrity. By doing so, they not only protect their interests but also safeguard the interests of the estate beneficiaries, ultimately upholding the deceased’s wishes with diligence and transparency.