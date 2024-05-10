Advertisement

Auto Insurance

Compare car insurance quotes from Canadian providers

Comparing auto insurance quotes online can help you find the best coverage at a low cost.

A healthcare receptionist, one of the industries that had employment growth.

News

High interest rates and unemployment: Expectations for June’s rate announcement

Employment jumps by 90,000 in April, raising doubts about June interest rate cut.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Warren Buffet illustration with the quote: "

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 12, 2024

Buffett is comfortable with Canada, Disney and Shopify disappoint in Q1 and Reddit has a great first earnings call.

Social media star Nathan Kennedy, a.k.a. New Money Nate

My MoneySense

New Money Nate urges followers to invest in themselves

Hamilton-based social media star Nathan Kennedy’s mix of motivational coaching and personal finance tips has struck a chord.

A man and woman celebrate the purchase of their second home by dancing in the living room

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada
Frustrated consumer when credit card application denied

Credit Cards

What happens if you get rejected for a credit card?

Agents discuss sale of vacation home

Ask a Planner

How much is capital gains tax in Canada?—and other reader questions answered

Last month’s federal budget introduced changes to capital gains tax in Canada. This has raised many questions about who...

Finance influencer Joyee Yang achieved financial freedom at a young age

My MoneySense

Make the smart money moves early: self-taught finfluencer Joyee Yang

The financial influencer shares her thoughts on debt, investing and putting every single dollar to work.

Oil sands worker on a pipeline

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 5, 2024

Amazon and Apple surprise to upside, oil sands welcome Trans Mountain, fast food’s mixed results, and Cameco slips.

