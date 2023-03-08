Video: How the bank of Canada’s interest rate affects you
Presented By
EQ Bank
The Bank of Canada’s interest rate affects everything from your savings account to your mortgage payments. Learn more in this short video.
Presented By
EQ Bank
The Bank of Canada’s interest rate affects everything from your savings account to your mortgage payments. Learn more in this short video.
Advertisement
Think of the Bank of Canada (BoC) as the “influencer of all influencers” when it comes to interest rates. Banks and other financial institutions follow its lead. Learn more about how the BoC’s overnight interest rate impacts you in this short video, featuring MoneySense executive editor Lisa Hannam.
How the bank of Canada’s interest rate affects you
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense (owned by Ratehub Inc.) which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We are committed to looking at all available products in the market, and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Have you talked to your partner and parents about...
A-grade stocks represent our top picks—and, reflecting a challenging...
Use this ranking as a tool to help you...
We’ve graded the largest, most liquid Canadian dividend stocks...
We’ve graded the largest, most liquid Canadian dividend stocks...
If you’re looking for extra income to keep up...
This strategy can help you get the most of...
Find out your current tax-free savings account (TFSA) contribution...
Celebrate International Women’s Day with these powerful and inspiring...
Many people near or in retirement are worried about...