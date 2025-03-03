Services • Financial Planning Specializations • Estate Planning

• Comprehensive Financial Planning Payment Model • Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets) Languages written and spoken • English

Tools Find a qualified financial advisor near you Search our directory of credentialled advisors providing financial and investing services across Canada. use tool

Why did you become a planner?

I started my career as an advisor in a traditional role at a large company over 20 years ago. I think many people are surprised to learn that it wasn’t a strong calling initially. However, my love for the career grew steadily over time as I developed deep client relationships and saw the difference it makes in people’s lives. Once I discovered financial therapy, and became trained in how to help relieve the emotional suffering that people carry around money, I knew I had truly found my calling. At that point, my work shifted from a career to a vocation.

What is your approach to financial planning?

My practice is highly specialized. Clients come to me with complex financial situations, seeking both the technical planning expertise, alongside a financial therapy informed approach. We start by bringing their core beliefs about money into clear focus, diving beneath their surface narratives to understand the real drivers of their emotional responses and financial behaviours. In tandem, we take a deep dive into their financial details so I can develop a comprehensive plan. Through intensive work together, we integrate the financial and emotional components to deliver clarity and emotional relief.

What is your proudest achievement as a financial planner?

My involvement with the Financial Therapy Association (FTA) is my proudest achievement. It has allowed me to contribute to advancing financial therapy as an emerging interdisciplinary field. During my time on the FTA board, I’ve held several roles, including chairing the conference committee, which culminated in a highly successful and impactful conference in San Diego in 2024. I also initiated our experiential live-advanced workshops to bridge theory with practice, and help financial therapists enhance their skills.

What would you do if money were no object?

I would be doing exactly what I’m doing now, but I would be fast tracking the development of the financial therapy app that I’m currently developing. The app I’m developing is being created to address the accessibility issue of financial therapy, by eliminating many of the barriers that folks face in seeking this kind of help. My mission is to make financial therapy available and accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

What is the best money advice you ever received?

To read The Wealthy Barber book. It was my first financial education, and it was a gift from my mother.

What is the worst money advice you ever received?

I’ve had a lot of bad advice over the years, most of it I’ve ignored—thankfully. But the bits of advice I regret that most, were the pieces of advice that I followed instead of listening to my inner voice telling me not to listen. It’s a very miserable feeling to deal with the regret of a bad outcome that happened because I ignored my own wisdom.

Contact Natasha Knox