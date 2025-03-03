Advertisement

Investing

Elon Musk and Tesla: Could Musk’s politics sink the company’s stock?

Tesla sales fall as the company’s billionaire founder embraces right-wing politics. Analysts, investors and customers weigh in on what...

woman prepares her tax return

Taxes

Tax due dates, credits and more: Your 2024 income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Credit Cards

The best credit cards for EV charging in Canada for 2025

Keep your electric vehicle charged up and earn valuable rewards and perks. These are the top credit cards in...

Renovations

Planning a home renovation? What to know about financing options

Experts say Canadians are increasingly financing their home renovations. We break down some of the options for home owners....

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Canadian banks report Q1 earnings

BMO, Scotiabank, National Bank, RBC, TD, CIBC and Laurentian Bank all reported earnings this week. Here are the details...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A man is tapping his credit card to pay for something, to symbolize how accustom to debt Canadians have become.

Debt

How much credit card debt does the average Canadian have?

How does your credit card debt stack up against the average Canadian’s? Find out as we dive into how...

Skiers and snowboarders at a Wealthsimple event

RRSPs

Are you missing out on RRSP matching and more?

Stocks

Nvidia’s fourth-quarter earnings analysis: revenue up, production up

Nvidia posted another strong quarterly report, and its sales surged in the fourth quarter, thanks to a strong demand...

