A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

ETFs

Can you hedge against a market crash with ETFs?

Short answer: yes, inverse and volatility ETFs can hedge market crashes, but the cost, complexity, and timing often outweigh...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds up a copy of the budget as he and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne make their way to the House of Commons for the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Banking

Generational shift brings competition to Canada’s banks

Canada’s banking sector is undergoing major changes, with open finance, fintechs, and policy reforms creating more competition and choice...

Investing

5 money moves to make before the end of the year

Save

How to build financial confidence in uncertain times

The BlackBerry logo located in the front of the company's C building in Waterloo, Ont. on May 29, 2018.

News

Stock news for investors: Canopy Growth to acquire MTL Cannabis in $125-million deal

Canopy Growth invests $125M to expand its medical cannabis reach, BlackBerry turns a profit, while Transat posts a disappointing...

Illustration of investor sitting in a chair while investments climb

Retired Money

Unlocking the Annuity Puzzle: Why Canadians avoid what seems to be the perfect retirement vehicle

Annuities promise guaranteed lifetime income—so why do Canadians avoid them? We unpack the “annuity puzzle” and when they may...

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Investing

How to tap into AI growth while managing risk

Learn how to tap into AI opportunities while keeping your long-term financial goals and risk tolerance in mind.

