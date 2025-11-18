Advertisement

Investing

Consumer-first finance: How USDC Rewards are changing the game

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A man looks over a brochures offering various retirement savings options Friday, Feb. 3, 2012 in Montreal.

Retirement

From RRSP to RRIF—managing your investments in retirement

Learn how to navigate the transition from RRSP to RRIF, plan withdrawals, manage taxes, and tailor your retirement strategy...

Barrick Gold Corp. logo is shown in a handout.

News

Stock news for investors: Barrick leads earnings gains as major Canadian companies report mixed Q3 results

This week’s earnings reports show mixed results for Canada’s biggest companies, as Barrick, Loblaw, Manulife, Linamar, and MEG Energy...

A person uses the calculator app on their phone and works on a spreadsheet in a photo illustration made in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

Budgeting

How to break free from a scarcity mindset and build financial confidence

Experts explain how a scarcity mindset can quietly hold you back—and how to shift toward a healthier relationship with...

A woman uses her credit card to make a mobile purchase

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2025

Our top picks for the best credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotia Gold...

Illustration of man putting a bank note into a huge piggy bank

Ask a Planner

The return of The Wealthy Barber

David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber returns for 2025, updated for today’s costs, new investment tools, and a new generation...

Ask a Planner

What’s more important: your wealth or your legacy?

Different retirement income strategies using registered accounts produce different outcomes. You must pick your priorities.

