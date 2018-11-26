An all-Canadian $75,000 TFSA looking for global dividends

Anna Maria M.

Location: Winnipeg

TFSA total: $75,000

Strategy: Dividend-paying stocks, all Canadian

Anna Maria’s TFSA holdings

Anna Maria M. is a corporate director and international trade advisor living in Winnipeg. In 2014, she downsized her home and did two things with the proceeds: she rented a condo and beefed up her investments, which meant she made her full contribution to her TFSA. “I knew the TFSA had been around for a while and I had been good about maximizing my RRSP contributions. With the money from my home sale, I was able to top up my TFSA and I’ve been doing so ever since.”

At the time, Anna Maria visited a financial planner for advice, but she has always done her own investing. “I parked the money in a GIC for a while and deepened my knowledge about investing,” says Anna Maria. “Then I topped up my TFSA focusing on high-quality dividend-paying stocks.”

She also made a decision about her living arrangements. She became a renter, which was a big shift for Anna Maria who has been frugal throughout her life and had actually paid off her home in 10 years several years ago. “I read Alex Avery’s book The Wealthy Renter and now I’m a happy renter,” says Anna Maria. “The book taught me that building wealth is not so much about whether you own a home or not, it’s about what you do with the money you save by not owning. I invest it and will likely build wealth just as easily as paying a mortgage.”

Anna Maria’s portfolio today includes 10 dividend-paying stocks that are spread throughout many sectors, including life insurance companies, banks, telcos, industrials, consumer staples, real estate, and utilities. Her holdings include Telus, Sunlife, TD Bank, CIBC, Canadian National Railways, North West Co., Fortis, Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Asset Management, and New Flyer Industries. “I sometimes use the reinvestment plan with my dividends or collect the dividends in cash as I consider new stocks. I like a diversified blue chip, dividend-paying portfolio. I pay only $6.95 a trade using Investor’s Edge and keep my fees low since I don’t do much trading.”

If there’s one concern Anna Maria has with her portfolio it’s that all her holdings are Canadian. “Canadian stocks make up only about 3% of the total international market so I wonder if I should be looking at perhaps adding a U.S. or international dividend paying company to add some diversification.” Her RRSP portfolio is well diversified globally.

Still, Anna Maria can’t complain. Her returns have averaged 8% net over the last three years. Right now, her eye is on buying one or two more dividend-paying stocks with her 2019 contribution. Or, she may just add to the dividend stocks she already owns. “I have no specific plans right now but am looking at Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI-T) as a possibility to add a bit more growth but I need to do more research before making my final decision.”

What the pros say