Best international ETFs for 2020
Five picks return from last year, while our panel adds three new international exposure offerings to this year’s list.
The panel retained our five international or global ETF All-stars from 2019: two from iShares (XAW and XEF) and three from Vanguard (VXC, VEE and VIU).
We also added three low-volatility ETFs: BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF (ZLI), iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (XMW, 0.48%), and CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF (Unhedged, ticker: RWW/B).
(While not designated an All-star, the currency-hedged version of the CI ETF is ticker RWW.)
Read more about low-volatility ETFs in our All-star package overview.
|ETF Name
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|MER
|# of Holdings
|Description
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|XAW
|0.20
|0.22
|8,887
|Global all-cap fund that's lower cost and tax efficient
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF
|VXC
|0.20
|0.26
|10,681
|Prefer one-stop international funds to picking standalone emerging and international ETFs
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF
|0.2
|0.22
|2.654
|Broad coverage of Europe, Japan & Australia
|Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF
|VEE
|0.23
|0.24
|5,059
|Emerging Markets index that includes China A shares
|Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF
|VIU
|0.20
|0.22
|3,718
|More diversified than XEF, similarly tax efficient
|NEW! BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|ZLI
|0.40
|0.45
|100
|Invests in international large-caps with lower volatility than the market
|NEW! CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
|RWW/B
|0.60
|0.69
|200
|Holds global mid-cap and large stocks with more weight to low risk (unhedged)
|NEW! iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
|XMW
|0.45
|0.48
|1
|Replicates MSCI All Country World Minimum Volatility Index (USD)
