The panel retained our five international or global ETF All-stars from 2019: two from iShares (XAW and XEF) and three from Vanguard (VXC, VEE and VIU).

We also added three low-volatility ETFs: BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF (ZLI), iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (XMW, 0.48%), and CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF (Unhedged, ticker: RWW/B).

(While not designated an All-star, the currency-hedged version of the CI ETF is ticker RWW.)

Read more about low-volatility ETFs in our All-star package overview.