

The panel opted to retain all four of our 2019 U.S.-equity ETF picks, while adding three low-volatility ETFs.

Returning picks are the US Total Market XUU from iShares, and three low-cost plays on the S&P500 index: VFV and VSP from Vanguard, and BMO’s ZSP.

New this year are the BMO Low Volatility Equity ETF (ZLU), the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index (XMU, MER 0.33%) and the Fidelity US Low Volatility Index ETF (FCUL, 0.4%). You will find more information on low-volatility ETFs in our All-star package overview.

And don’t forget to consult the latest crop of “desert island” picks: several panelists went with specialty US equity ETFs, such as HXQ.U from Mark Yamada and—new this year—Yves Rebetez selected NXTG as a 5G (fifth-generation wireless) Nasdaq play. The PWL team of Ben Felix and Cameron Passmore picked a US small-cap value play: Avantis U.S. Small Cap ETF (AVUV/NYSE Arca). And Dale Roberts chose the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG/NYSE Arca).