Best U.S. ETFs for 2020
Our panel reveals their thoughts on the best exchange-traded funds for exposure to companies south of the border.
The panel opted to retain all four of our 2019 U.S.-equity ETF picks, while adding three low-volatility ETFs.
Returning picks are the US Total Market XUU from iShares, and three low-cost plays on the S&P500 index: VFV and VSP from Vanguard, and BMO’s ZSP.
New this year are the BMO Low Volatility Equity ETF (ZLU), the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index (XMU, MER 0.33%) and the Fidelity US Low Volatility Index ETF (FCUL, 0.4%). You will find more information on low-volatility ETFs in our All-star package overview.
And don’t forget to consult the latest crop of “desert island” picks: several panelists went with specialty US equity ETFs, such as HXQ.U from Mark Yamada and—new this year—Yves Rebetez selected NXTG as a 5G (fifth-generation wireless) Nasdaq play. The PWL team of Ben Felix and Cameron Passmore picked a US small-cap value play: Avantis U.S. Small Cap ETF (AVUV/NYSE Arca). And Dale Roberts chose the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG/NYSE Arca).
|ETF Name
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|MER
|# of Holdings
|Description
|iShares Core S&P US Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.07
|0.07
|4
|Holds total U.S. stock market through 4 iShares Core Funds
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
|VFV
|0.08
|0.09
|508
|Provides unhedged exposure to the S&P500 at a very low cost
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VSP
|0.08
|0.09
|508
|Provides currency-hedged exposure to the S&P_500 at no extra cost
|BMO S&P500 Index ETF (CAD)
|ZSP
|0.08
|0.09
|505
|Alternative to VFV; tied on fee; fund size is largest among 4 US Core ETFs
|NEW! BMO Low Volatility Equity ETF
|ZLU
|0.30
|0.33
|102
|Holds at least 100 U.S. large-cap stocks with lower volatility than the market
|NEW! iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index
|XMU
|0.30
|0.33
|208
|Holds U.S. equities with lower volatility than the MSCI USA index
|NEW! Fidelity US Low Volatility Index ETF
|FCUL
|0.35
|0.39
|90
|Invests in large- and mid-cap U.S. equities with lower volatility than the broad U.S. market.
