Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Office towers with the Laurentian Bank logo

News

What the Laurentian to NBC move might mean for your accounts

Laurentian Bank accounts are transitioning to National Bank. Learn what may change and how to stay on top of...

A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

News

Stock news for investors: Fourth-quarter earnings roll in from Canada’s big banks

From RBC to TD, Canada’s major banks posted fourth-quarter earnings this week, highlighting shifting profits, credit trends, and signals...

Brookfield Place signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

News

News for investors: Barrick settles Mali dispute and Couche-Tard profit climbs

A roundup of the latest developments for investors, with insight into Barrick’s negotiations in Mali, Couche-Tard’s performance, and notable...

People cast shadows as they walk in Toronto's financial district

ETFs

How cash ETFs keep your money working

Cash ETFs offer investors liquidity, modest returns, and capital preservation. Experts explain their uses, benefits, and key risks for...

Investing

Don’t dwell on a possible pullback

Allan Small explains why it’s always the right time to be in the markets—even when they are near record...

FILE - Visitors give commands to robots at Nvidia's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, July 18, 2025.

News

News for investors: Nvidia smashes Q3 expectations as AI frenzy continues

Nvidia posts record Q3 on AI chip demand, Metro hit by frozen food issues, and Questrade rolls out new...

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Stocks

Nvidia by the numbers: $5 trillion market cap and soaring stock

See the key figures behind Nvidia’s meteoric rise, including record earnings, market cap milestones, and AI chip demand.

Signage for Nvidia is seen at the All In AI conference in Montreal on Thursday, Sept., 25, 2025.

Investing

Is the AI boom a ‘bubble’? Tech leaders don’t think so

Experts say AI isn’t a bubble: demand is real, adoption is rising, and the technology is ready for companies...

