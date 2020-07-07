DIY investing for busy people—the portfolio management tool you didn’t know you needed
Forget spreadsheets and endless hours in front of the computer. Smart DIY investing that shows returns can be done with a passive investing app. Here’s how.
Forget spreadsheets and endless hours in front of the computer. Smart DIY investing that shows returns can be done with a passive investing app. Here’s how.
Advertisement
If you’ve been on the fence about managing a self-directed brokerage account because you think DIY investing is too much of a time commitment, think again. While DIY investing certainly can be an all-consuming “hobby” filled with spreadsheets, calculations and trade activity, it doesn’t have to be—thanks to a portfolio management tool called Passiv*. It makes DIY investing for retirement easier by handing many of those all-consuming tasks for you.
Passiv works in tandem with your Questrade brokerage account to put your portfolio management on autopilot.
Still not convinced? Here are some of the ways Passiv removes the roadblocks to DIY investing, so even those with the busiest schedules can go do-it-yourself investing.
One of the most important aspects of managing any portfolio is maintaining an asset allocation that aligns with your risk tolerance and investment goals. If you’re young and using it to save for retirement, you might opt for an aggressive portfolio that’s 75% equity assets (like stocks and growth funds) and 25% bonds or other fixed-income investments. While such a portfolio is riskier because equities can be more volatile, it also offers the potential for better long-term returns—and you have lots of time to weather the ups and downs of the market.
Those market fluctuations, however, can mess with your asset allocations. For example, if bond markets vastly outperform equities for a given period, you could find the value of your fixed-income assets creeping up to 30% or 40% of your total portfolio, a far more conservative approach than you wanted.
But how would you know when that allocation “drift” gets beyond your comfort level? If you have the time, you could log in to your brokerage account regularly, calculate the percentage of your holdings by asset type, and see how that measures up to your preferred allocation. Alternatively, you could use Passiv to know how far your assets have drifted from your target asset allocation—making things a lot easier and saving you from having to do the calculations yourself.
Once you set up your target portfolio in Passiv and link it to your brokerage account, the app will securely monitor your holdings and provide an ongoing accuracy score for how closely your current portfolio values match your target. If the accuracy score drops too low, Passiv will notify you that a change is required to stay aligned with your target allocation.
Many DIY investors set up monthly pre-authorized transfers to their brokerage accounts to prioritize savings and investments—a strategy often referred to as “paying yourself first.” Unfortunately, it’s then up to the investor to remember the cash is waiting there to be invested. It’s not hard to imagine a scenario where several months’ worth of contributions could pile up, earning zero investment returns.
Advertisement
Similarly, investors might receive dividend payments without realizing it, and end up leaving those funds in cash instead of reinvesting them.
Let your portfolio management tool help you put that money to work for you. Passiv notifies you whenever cash transfers or dividend payments arrive in your brokerage account, so you can go ahead and invest that money instead of letting cash deposits drag down overall returns.
Knowing that you have money in your account available to invest or that your portfolio has drifted off target is only half the battle for DIY investors. The next step is to determine how many units of each asset you should buy, at their current prices, to align or rebalance with your target allocations.
Thankfully, Passiv does the math for you so you don’t have to spend hours with your head in a spreadsheet. The popular passive investment app outlines the specific trades necessary in the notification to keep you on track, which you can then make in your brokerage account. You can also alter the calculated trades based on your investment strategy. For example, users can set up cash management rules to let Passiv help them with dollar-cost averaging.
If you want to simplify the process even further, upgrade to Passiv Elite* ($99 annually, or currently free to Questrade clients) to execute those trades in a single click. Passiv is made exclusively available to all Questrade clients in Canada.
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it’s an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It’s important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it’s included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Sponsored by Passiv
Avoiding fees and staying on target with your investing...
Companies that produce the things consumers continue to need...
For investors interested in putting their money where their...
Stavros is worried that contributing an investment in kind...
Here are five factors to consider when making your...
Whom you name as your account beneficiary—and whether you...
We break down what the debt-to-income ratio means—for the...
Here’s a roundup of organizations and services that can...
There are pros and cons to topping up your...
Presented by BDO Debt Solutions
Debt management can seem daunting, if not impossible. However,...