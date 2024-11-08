Reducing risk with ETFs

While the immediate market response has seen a significant ‘Trump pump,’ analysts, including those at Goldman Sachs, project modest U.S. equity returns of about 3% annually over the next decade, adjusting for inflation and dividends. Why? Primarily due to high valuations.

What is the P/E ratio? The price-to-earnings, or P/E ratio, is used for valuing a company. It measures the company’s current share price relative to its earnings per share (EPS). The P/E ratio formula is: Earnings per share divided by market value per share. Read the full definition in the MoneySense Glossary: What is price-to-earnings ratio?

Consider the Shiller price to earnings (P/E) ratio, or CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings) ratio, which is one of many barometers analysts use to gauge return expectations from equities. This ratio averages inflation-adjusted earnings from the past decade to smooth out anomalies from any single year’s earnings, offering a more comprehensive view of the economic environment.

At press time, the Shiller price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the S&P 500 index stands at 36.46, notably higher than its historical mean of 17.17 and median of 16.00. This elevated level suggests that stocks are relatively overpriced, which typically signals modest future returns compared to historical averages.

Shiller P/E ratio

While my approach as a retail investor remains focused on purchasing low-cost index funds to stay the course, it’s clear that many other investors may have overestimated their risk appetites during the recent bull market.

If the market’s rollercoaster ride has you on edge, know that there are strategic ways to mitigate risk through ETFs. By “de-risk,” I mean methods to potentially reduce your portfolio’s volatility—the rate at which its value fluctuates—and minimize drawdowns, the measure from peak to trough decline during a specific period.

De-risking with cash ETFs

One of the simplest ways to decrease risk in a portfolio is to hold a portion of assets in cash equivalents rather than maintaining a 100% equity position. It’s called diversification. Options such as Treasury Bill ETFs, high-interest savings account (HISA) ETFs, or money market ETFs, can serve this purpose well.

To illustrate, consider three backtests from Portfolio Visualizer: The first portfolio is entirely invested in the iShares MSCI World Index ETF (XWD). Portfolio two introduces a 10% allocation to iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR). And portfolio three increases the CMR allocation to 20%.

Metric Portfolio one

(100% XWD) Portfolio two

(90% XWD 10% CMR) Portfolio three

(80% XWD 20% CMR) Start balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 End balance $29,581 $27,127 $24,840 Annualized return (CAGR) 11.66% 10.68% 9.69% Standard deviation 12.13% 10.92% 9.71% Best year 22.38% 20.44% 18.53% Worst year -11.59% -10.22% -8.87% Maximum drawdown -18.18% -16.46% -14.71% Sharpe ratio 0.82 0.81 0.81 Sortino ratio 1.30 1.29 1.29

Incorporating cash equivalents into your investment portfolio can significantly reduce fluctuations and lessen the depth and duration of market losses, as evidenced by lower standard deviations and maximum drawdowns in the second and third portfolios.