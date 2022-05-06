What: Top Canadian ETFs for this year and beyond

Who: Bryan Borzykowski

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. (EST)

Where: MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo

MoneyShow session on Canadian ETF picks

Over the last several years, Canada’s ETF market has exploded. There are now more products to choose from than ever before, including a wider range of core index-hugging securities and more thematic offerings, such as bitcoin and megatrend ETFs. With so many options available, it can be hard for investors to know what ETFs to put into their portfolios.

Bryan Borzykowski, MoneySense columnist and author of ETFs for Canadians for Dummies, will look at the makeup of the ETF market and will share, based on MoneySense’s ETF All-Stars Report, what products Canadians should consider buying today.

Borzykowski is an award-winning business journalist who has been writing about investing and finance for well over a decade. He’s written for the New York Times, CNBC, BBC Capital, Wired, Washington Post, Globe and Mail, MoneySense and many other leading publications. He’s also the founder and editorial director of ALLCAPS Content, an agency that helps businesses and organizations create editorial-style content, has written several personal finance books, including ETFs for Canadian for Dummies, and appears regularly on CTV News Channel and SiriusXM radio. As well, he was the president of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, an international organization of business journalists, and he’s the current president of the Canadian Jewish News.

