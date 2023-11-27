What is a market-linked GIC?
Unlike other types of GICs, market-linked GICs offer the potential to earn more based on equity index performance. Here’s how they work and how to buy them.
If you’ve been checking out GICs lately, it’s likely because of the record gains from recent interest rate hikes. Interest rates for guaranteed investment certificates have steadily increased as the Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised its benchmark rate over the past year and a half. At some financial institutions, the rate for a one-year GIC has climbed to 5% or more, reviving Canadians’ interest in these conservative, predictable investments in a big way.
If you like the safety of GICs but also want exposure to the stock market, there’s a type of investment for that: market-linked GICs. These investments guarantee the return of your principal along with a minimum interest rate, while also providing limited exposure to stock market movements.
Unlike a traditional GIC, a market-linked GIC is tied to a particular stock market index—like the Canadian S&P/TSX 60 or the American S&P 500. This gives investors an opportunity to benefit from market gains to a limited extent. We say “limited” because even if the S&P 500 index gains 50% over a three-year period, a GIC linked to that index may limit your gains to, say, 35%.
Any gain isn’t guaranteed, as no one can predict what the markets will do, but the potential upside is there—and your principal is protected regardless of what the stock market does.
Of course, you can invest in the stock market by buying individual shares, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unlike these, however, a market-linked GIC ensures that you won’t lose any of your principal if there’s a market downturn. Market-linked GICs offer:
Additionally, there is no fee to invest in a market-linked GIC or other types of GICs.
Consider this comparison of a traditional Scotiabank three-year non-redeemable GIC with Scotiabank’s US Tracker Index ETF (SITU) and Scotiabank’s three-year market-linked GIC—both tied to the S&P 500 index. (GIC rates current as of Nov. 20, 2023.)
|Term
|Minimum guaranteed interest rate
|Maximum full-term return
|Principal guarantee
|Linked index
|Fee
|Traditional GIC
|3 years
|4.1%
|Not applicable
|Yes
|None
|None
|Market-linked GIC
|3 years
|2.44%
|Limited to 35%
|Yes
|S&P 500
|None
|Scotiabank ETF (SITU)
|None
|None
|Matches the index without limit
|No
|S&P 500
|0.08%
Market-linked GICs have several things going for them:
Like all investments, a market-linked GIC could be a good investment if it aligns with your financial situation, financial goals, risk profile and investment time horizon. Typically, these GICs could suit Canadian investors who:
However, if you’re a growth-oriented or aggressive investor looking to fulfill long-term financial goals, you may be better served by investing in equity mutual funds or ETFs. These offer unlimited upside potential, but also carry higher risk.
If market-linked GICs seem attractive to you, there are two decisions to make:
Scotiabank offers GICs linked to four stock market indices, with three term options:
|Scotiabank GIC
|Scotiabank Canadian Top 60
|Scotiabank US Top 500
|Scotiabank Canadian Utilities
|Scotiabank Canadian Low Volatility Index
|Linked market index
Scotiabank customers can purchase GICs online or through a Scotiabank advisor. If you are not a Scotiabank customer, you can book an appointment with an advisor. Read more about Scotiabank GICs.
Although GICs are typically seen as a conservative investment option, market-linked GICs seek to offer investors safety along with the potential to earn more through stock market gains. As such, they could be suitable for a Canadian investor looking for a balance between the conservative world of GICs and the unpredictable potential of the stock market.
This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers.
