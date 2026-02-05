That’s where guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) can quietly shine. When used strategically, GICs can provide balance, certainty, and tax efficiency within an RRSP. And when those RRSP GICs come from a credit-union-backed financial institution offering highly competitive rates, like Achieva Financial, they can be a key building block in your retirement strategy instead of just a supporting piece. RRSP GICs offer a way to reduce your taxes today while adding predictability to your long-term retirement plan.

Maximize your investment mix, balance your risk.

Discussions about investing often focus on maximizing returns. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) naturally dominate, especially earlier in an investor’s journey. But while higher-risk growth assets are important, relying on them too heavily can expose your portfolio to more volatility than you might be comfortable with.

Investor behaviour reflects this tendency. A Fair Canada Investor Survey found that more than 80% of investors purchase higher-risk investments like mutual funds and ETFs, but far fewer (only 31%) look to low-risk options like GICs. In other words, many Canadians prioritize growth potential, even when it comes with greater volatility.

What is often missed is the value of certainty. Guaranteed returns can provide stability, predictability, and peace of mind—and this matters when you need to protect your capital.

How GICs add stability and predictability

A GIC is a low-risk investment that offers a fixed rate of return over a set period of time. GICs are available from banks, trust companies, and credit unions, including online divisions like Achieva Financial, including credit unions and their online divisions, like Achieva Financial, which is part of Manitoba-based Cambrian Credit Union.

Unlike market-based investments such as ETFs and mutual funds, GICs protect your principal while delivering a guaranteed return. This makes them especially good options for RRSP investors who value stability alongside growth. Achieva Financial offers among the highest GIC rates in Canada, including a 2-year RRSP GIC currently paying 3.80%, allowing investors to lock in returns with confidence. All deposits are guaranteed without limit by the Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba.

GICs are typically available with terms ranging from one to five years. While longer terms often offer higher rates, this offers a good opportunity to strategically “ladder” GICs. When you spread your RRSP GICs across different terms, some of your savings mature each year. This gives you steady access to your money, helps you adjust to changing interest rates, and makes retirement income planning more predictable.

What to look for in an RRSP GIC during contribution season

If you’re considering RRSP GICs ahead of the March 2, 2026 contribution deadline, a few key factors can help guide your decision:

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

Term selection and laddering: Rather than choosing a single term, consider building a GIC ladder with staggered maturities. Achieva Financial’s range of RRSP GIC terms makes it easier to align guaranteed investments with your retirement timeline while maintaining flexibility.

Rather than choosing a single term, consider building a GIC ladder with staggered maturities. Achieva Financial’s range of RRSP GIC terms makes it easier to align guaranteed investments with your retirement timeline while maintaining flexibility. Competitive fixed rates: Fixed-rate RRSP GICs provide predictability, which is important when planning for retirement. Achieva’s RRSP GICs offer competitive rates, including a 2-year term at 3.80%, helping investors balance certainty with strong returns.

Fixed-rate RRSP GICs provide predictability, which is important when planning for retirement. Achieva’s RRSP GICs offer competitive rates, including a 2-year term at 3.80%, helping investors balance certainty with strong returns. Deposit protection: Protection matters, especially for guaranteed investments. As part of Manitoba’s credit union system, Achieva Financial deposits are guaranteed without limit by the Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba.



Once GICs are part of your RRSP, their role will naturally evolve over time.

Early in your career, when retirement is still years (or decades) away, your portfolio may lean heavily into mutual funds or ETFs with a smaller allocation to GICs. That said, GICs can still play an important role for younger investors with a lower risk tolerance, whether due to discomfort with market volatility or a shorter-term goal like saving for a first home. As retirement approaches, you may want to gradually shift towards investments with guaranteed returns that reduce volatility and protect the savings you’ve accumulated.

This gradual transition can help preserve the progress you’ve made, without removing growth from the equation.

The bottom line

GICs aren’t just a conservative choice, they’re a strategic one. Within an RRSP, they combine tax efficiency with guaranteed rate of return, making them particularly valuable as retirement gets closer and priorities begin to shift. They can also make sense earlier on, particularly for younger investors who prefer certainty over volatility or are working toward shorter-term goals within their registered plan.

With competitive rates like Achieva Financial’s 2-year RRSP GIC at 3.80%, term options suited to laddering, and deposits guaranteed without limit by the Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba, Achieva’s RRSP GICs help create a steady, worry-free approach to planning for retirement. Combining GICs with higher-risk investments is a common way to build a balanced portfolio that will serve you through your golden years.

As the March 2 RRSP deadline approaches, this may be the ideal time to revisit how Achieva RRSP GICs can fit into your long-term plan—and whether your RRSP asset mix could benefit from more certainty.

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

Read more about investing: