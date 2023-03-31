Freeland fires again at Canadian Banks

There are several big-picture looks at the important aspects of the Canadian federal budget that was unveiled on Tuesday. For this week’s “Making sense of the markets this week” column, we’re focussing on two lesser-reported items buried in the details: A new measure aimed at Canadian banks, and another at corporate shareholders. (Read MoneySense’s full coverage of the 2023 federal budget.)

The 2023 federal budget and banks

If you’re a Canadian bank shareholder you may already be smarting from the hit you took in the last budget when the Canada Recovery Dividend was announced, and an extra 1.5% corporate tax was placed on banking and life insurance companies.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the Income Tax Act would be amended, and that dividends received on Canadian shares held by Canadian banks and insurers would be treated as business income. This change is forecast to take $3.15 billion out of shareholders’ pockets over the five years beginning in 2024.

Given that the banking sector, as a whole, provides a relatively inelastic good, and the fact that Canada’s banks and insurers operate in an oligopolistic market structure, it’s fair to assume that the vast majority of these tax hits will be passed right along to consumers.

In other words, banks and insurers know Canadians need their banking services and they have (almost) nowhere else to go. These institutions, rather than take the hit to the bottom lines, will just raise the prices of financial products and services.

All this comes at a time when banks are likely to find it more expensive to capitalize themselves due to last week’s worldwide revelation of the risk involved in convertible bonds.

The 2023 federal budget and corporate shareholders

The other interesting budget detail: The 2% share buyback tax. For those unfamiliar with the term “buyback,” know that it is when a company uses its profits to “buy back” its shares. This activity pushes share prices higher, allowing shareholders to potentially sell their shares for profit. The whole point is to pass along profits to shareholders in a tax-efficient manner. Investing titan Warren Buffett recently defended the practice.