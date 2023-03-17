Why are banks suddenly folding?

The big news of the week was, of course, that the 12th biggest bank in the U.S.A.—Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)—essentially went bankrupt. The final details are still being worked out, but the U.K. branch of SVB has been sold off to HSBC. And in Canada, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has taken permanent control of SVB’s Canadian assets.

This is a fairly nuanced story that can lead you down a rabbit hole. To really dive in, I recommend this quick refresher on monetary policy.

The best explanation of what happened to SVB I could find was on Derek Thompson’s Plain English podcast. We’ll do our best to quickly summarize the bank collapse here, in order to better understand the broader systemic issues you may need to be aware of.

There once was a bank named SVB. Its clients were mainly small- and medium-sized tech-sector businesses.

Tech businesses and startups love low interest rates so they can borrow money very cheaply to see if their ideas will work. These companies also tend to attract more customers when interest rates are low too.

Banks loan out much more money than they take in (this is known as fractional reserve banking). But, generally, as long as they have a pretty solid chunk of their assets in “safe assets,” regulators are satisfied.

SVB had a pretty big chunk of money in “safe assets.” These were long-term U.S. treasuries. The problem with putting all your “safe money” in long-term, non-liquid treasuries is that it’s a really stupid move from a risk management perspective. If interest rates rise quickly, those treasuries won’t be worth as much, so the value of your supposedly “safe” assets shrinks if you have to sell them to give depositors back their money.

Rising interest rates are also particularly important for small- and medium-sized tech-sector businesses. Rough times for that sector mean much less money to deposit into their bank.

So, the value of safe assets goes down, and fewer deposits come in. That sounds like a really tough problem to solve for whoever is in charge of risk management. The thing is, no one was in charge of that, as there was no Chief Risk Officer at SVB for the eight months before the collapse.

Suddenly all at once, everyone realized that this bank didn’t have nearly the amount of safe assets it claimed to have. Businesses collectively decided to pull their money out while they still could.

That’s how a classic bank run works, folks. Turns out, bank runs are a lot easier if clients spend the bulk of their day communicating at light speed in group chats and social media (being tech startup buddies), and that they have access to their bank accounts via their cells.

Eventually the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to effectively guarantee client deposits (even the ones over and above their $250,000 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance line).

But, and this is a big difference from the 2008 financial crisis, neither the US Fed, nor the US government, gave any money to the shareholders or bondholders of the bank. Those folks will lose a lot, if not all, of what they had invested.

Then the U.S. Fed did something interesting: It told all the other banks like SVB that they could come to them and trade in their old treasuries (which were worth a lot less than they used to be) for a loan at their original value.

Essentially, this is a pre-bailout for the difference between what the treasuries were purchased for, and what their current market value is.

If SVB could have gotten that deal, it’s pretty likely its collapse could have been avoided.

Once the U.S. Fed enacted this Treasury "lending backstop," and President Joe Biden said his government would do, "whatever it takes" to restore faith in the banking system, treasury yields and mortgage rates came down in a hurry. The ball is now in the U.S. Fed's court, as far as whether it takes this as a sign that tightening needs to pause rate hikes for a while.

Speaking of bank failure

Oh! Some crypto banks failed, too. But it’s not news anymore when cryptocurrency platforms go bankrupt. (Seen that before, right?) Indeed, it would be a bigger headline these days if a cryptocurrency platform were an honest broker and managed to stay in business. For a few hours, panic in the crypto space really set in when two different “stablecoins” (apparently not so stable) broke below their dollar-peg.

No one wants you waiting in line at bank

One other interesting fact I learned from the Plain English podcast is that the reason banks traditionally have such big lobbies is that it’s critically important from a psychological standpoint that no one ever sees a line forming outside a bank. Obviously the trigger there is, “might as well get my money out now – better safe than sorry.” Suddenly you have a bank run on your hands. It turns out that there is no digital equivalent to the big lobby to hide things behind.

Credit Suisse feels the heat

Last Wednesday, we saw a near-collapse of Switzerland’s banking giant Credit Suisse (CSGN/SWX).

While the confidence crisis and general panic may be similar to what happened to SVB, there are some key differences to note:

Credit Suisse is a much larger bank, with a balance sheet of ₣530 billion (Swiss francs) (CAD$788 billion) at the end of 2022.

It is classed as a “globally systemically important financial institution.”

Credit Suisse has been involved in many negative situations over the past decade, which they’ve been labelled to have “shot themselves in the foot.” They’ve been in commercial trouble for a while now.

By early Thursday, it became apparent the Swiss Government was going to lend the troubled bank ₣50 billion to keep the lights on and reassure everyone that they could get their money out, no need to panic. By the end of the day on Thursday, the stock was up nearly 20% from the previous day, signalling that the Swiss government’s backstop appears to have worked for the time being. Even so, Credit Suisse shares were declining again Friday, down 10% at the time this column was published.