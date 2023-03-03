Canadian banks take rising costs and recovery dividend in stride

There is no shortage of headwinds for Canadian banks at the moment. Uncertainty around interest rates is holding back economic activity and causing Canada’s lenders to increase loan-loss provisions. The Canadian government is charging banks an extra 15% tax for the year in order to take $3 billion in earnings. Finally, employees want a lot more money to pay for things that cost a lot more to live.

Oh, and it turns out the North American courts don’t like it when banks are involved with “shady activity,” such as selling 2008 fraudulent U.S.-housing securities or taking part in Ponzi schemes. I mean, as long as you pay for a settlement, the courts will say “there was no admitted wrongdoing,” but it still does sting a bit.

So, what do you do if you’re a Canadian bank?

Well, you simply get down to business and earn more money of course.

Despite all six referring to higher loan-loss provisions and increased cost pressures in their earnings announcements, the big picture looks relatively bright (as it usually does) for big-bank shareholders. While Scotiabank and BMO did underperform slightly, the markets appeared to have largely baked in any earnings ahead of time, as share prices remained pretty stable over the week-long period when banks reported earnings. Scotia shares were down 3.18% over the week, while National Bank led the pack up 3.57%, with the other four banks falling in between.

The major questions for the sector still revolve around TD’s massive acquisition of First Horizon Corp. and BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West. These two American expansions will dominate the companies’ respective abilities to grow in the short- and medium-term. While it looks like BMO’s acquisition in on track, TD’s acquisition isn’t exactly seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. You can read more of my thoughts on Canadian bank stocks and specifically National Bank on MillionDollarJourney.ca.

The American consumer looks fine to me

There’ve been many news headlines about how high interest rates are going to kill U.S. consumer spending. A “hard landing”—where rising interest rates were supposed to arrest all economic growth and send both consumers and business owners spiralling into bankruptcy—was considered to be inevitable.

Much like the broken clock, I assume the naysayers will be right eventually, but I wouldn’t bet on it being any time soon.