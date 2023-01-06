Putting 2022 into context (it was pretty bad)

What caught my eye this week? This chart from Ben Carlson:

When you combine those U.S. stock market returns with the -13% return on the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Market Index (by far the worst in 40-plus years), you’re looking at some historically awful returns for the largest capital market in the world. In fact, in the context of the traditional balanced 60/40 portfolio (60% stocks and 40% bonds), 2022 was the third worst year on record for American investors.

Take note of 2022’s line (third from the top):

Canadian investors experienced a gentler year with the S&P/TSX Composite Index posting a loss of 8.5% in 2022. And the Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index shows that Canadian bonds were down about 11%. Consequently, a 60/40 portfolio would be down nearly 10% for 2022. And that’s likely closer to 12%, once fees were considered for those investors who include mutual funds.

Our four major takeaways from this information:

A combination of stretched equity valuations and historically-low interest rates in January 2022 have the potential to lead to historically bad one-year returns—even for diversified portfolios. If you’re paying high investment fees on top of a lacklustre performance in the markets in 2022, the losses are even more painful.

Generally, economic indicators are a mixed bag right now. But the economy is nowhere near as dire as how things looked in the 1930s, or even during the Great Financial Crisis in 2007/2008. Consequently, I continue to be confident about long-term investment returns going forward. “The Great Inflation” is the perfect moniker for 2022—a term from the 1970s and used by Ben Carlson in the above link.

Should you “wait for the market to bottom” to start investing again?

Four months ago, I was at a dinner party. Guests at my end of the table started talking about the recent troubles of the world’s stock markets, how difficult it was to navigate the current economic waters, and so on. I later told my wife, “I swear that I didn’t bring it up!”

I’m usually more fun at dinner parties.

However, one was an accountant, who spoke with extreme confidence about “inside information” from his son who worked in private equity in Toronto. According to him, now was the time to “go to cash and wait for the market’s collapse so that you can buy everything cheaper later.”