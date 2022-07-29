With earnings season in full swing, there’s a lot to catch up on this week, as we try to make sense of the markets that defy being described by a simple narrative.

For some time, I’ve been writing about inflation—and the accompanying responses from governments and central banks around the world—as a dominant theme moving the markets. That appeared to be largely the case this week again, as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by the expected amount of 0.75%. This brings the key rate to 2.5% and it’s now equal to that of the Bank of Canada.

The markets appeared to take the move in stride, and they seemed reassured by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments in regards to possibly easing off the interest rate throttle in future months. That’s provided inflation numbers begin to make their down from recent highs.

While Wal-Mart Inc. (WMT/NYSE) broke news early in the week with a recession-y announcement that its full-year profit would be falling 11% to 13% this year. Many other companies appear to be right on track when it comes to bottom lines.

Commentators continue to debate exactly what kind of recession we’re in or not in, but I think sometimes the actual businesses of profits can get lost within these abstract debates.

No need to panic over technology earnings

Here I summarize the key earning reports. All amounts in this section are U.S. currency.

Microsoft (MSFT/NASDAQ): Microsoft shares were up 5% on Tuesday, despite small misses on earnings and revenues. Investors agreed to agree with the company and its long-term guidance to remain unchanged for the rest of year. The strength of the U.S. dollar was cited as the main reason for not quite meeting expectations. Earnings per share were $2.23 (versus $2.29 predicted) and revenues were $51.87 billion (versus $52.44 billion).

Alphabet (GOOGL/NASDAQ): In a similar story, Alphabet shares also rose despite investors receiving less-than-stellar news on the quarterly earnings call. Earnings per share came in at $1.21 (versus $1.28 predicted), and revenues were $69.69 billion (versus $69.9 predicted). Given the headwinds of the U.S. dollar and a supposed advertising budget crunch, most investors are breathing a sigh of relief at the relative strength of its bottom line.