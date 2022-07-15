Big thanks to Jon and Dale for taking the “Making sense of the markets” baton the last few weeks as my wife and I enjoyed a much-needed vacation. The time away was excellent—the airports, not so much. In any case, the markets never take a break, and with earnings season kicking off, there was no shortage of storylines to catch up on.

Interest rates continue rise in race against inflation

Inflation—and governments’ response to it—continues to dominate the headlines and control investor sentiment.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) surprised business leaders on Wednesday with a full 1% raise of the benchmark interest rate, from 1.5% to 2.5%. Experts had predicted a 0.75% increase, which would be in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent increase—from 0.75% to 1.5%. Instead, the BoC chose to be even more hawkish on inflation than our southerly neighbour.

The quarterly Money Policy Report explains that the BoC is now forecasting 7.2% annual inflation in 2022, and 4.6% in 2023—a substantial increase on past forecasts. Notably though, the bank does not believe these aggressive lending rate moves will necessarily throw the Canadian economy into a recession. The bank’s primary concern is the psychological aspects of inflation becoming cemented into place and triggering long-term wage-price consequences.

Notably, the BoC recognized it had very little control over some aspects of inflation, and it says: “While global factors such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing supply disruptions have been the biggest drivers, domestic price pressures from excess demand are becoming more prominent.”

Meanwhile, in the U.S., reports of 9.1% annual inflation show that while it might be getting close to peak inflation, it’s not going to go down without a fight. Markets were down this week as businesses and market makers were forced to recalibrate their interest rate expectations going forward.

With inflation and interest-rate news now being such a key short-term market driver, we’ve entered this weird twilight zone, where negative economic news such as a rising unemployment rate would actually be welcomed. That’s because it would mean inflation-fighting measures are starting to work.

On the other hand, good news is now bad news. This indicates that rates will have to rise even higher before they accomplish their inflation-flattening goals.