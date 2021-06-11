Meme stocks: They’re back…

I thought new investors would get tired of losing money. But I guess not.

Crowd co-ordinated investing in companies specifically to drive the stock prices higher is back. Of course, Reddit’s army of investors gave us one of the more interesting stories of early 2021. With the GameStop washout behind them, they continue to meet in a forum called WallStreetBets (or WSB to insiders).

Now they’ve got a taste for fast food by way of Wendy’s—the takeout giant’s “tendies” in particular, they believe, are both a menu item and an investment opp. That CNN Money post explains the double entendre:

“…some Reddit users also were quick to point out the delicious irony of the fact that Wendy’s investors were generating big “tendies” — a term that is both WSB code for trading profits as well as a nickname for Wendy’s chicken nuggets.”

What could go wrong? Chicken tendies mean juicy profits. It’s built right into the recipe.

One problem might be that Wendy’s does not make a lot of money at today’s stock prices. According to Seeking Alpha, even the forward P/E ratio (based on how much money they’re forecast to make) is over 39. That’s more expensive than the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500.

Perhaps the only thing that will help current investors is more investors ordering up Wendy’s to drive the price higher. I guess that’s the general idea.

It’s known as a pump-and-dump trade. And it will likely end poorly for the investors left holding the bag.