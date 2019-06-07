 Compare the best robo-advisors in Canada 2019 - MoneySense
Investing

Compare the best robo-advisors in Canada 2019

Use this MoneySense Robo-Advisor Finder to find the best robo-advisor in Canada for your financial needs.

If you’re not familiar with the term, a robo-advisor is simply an online investing tool that builds an investment portfolio based on your risk tolerance, financial goals and personal financial situation. If you’re looking to begin investing but not sure where to start and have a limited knowledge of the market, a robo-advisor may be a good option for you. Use our robo-advisor comparison table below to filter robo-advisor providers by fees, investment amounts, investment approach and brand name.

Best Robo-Advisors in Canada 2019


﻿Robo Advisor Fees Investment Approach Minimum Account
BMO SmartFolio 0.4% to 0.7% Match with one of five custom portfolios containing baskets of BMO ETFs $1,000
Invisor 0.50% 7 managed portfolios holding passive ETFs by risk tolerence; allocation aligns with global market weightings None
Justwealth* $4.99/mo to $25,000, then 0.4% to 0.5% 60 portfolios, including US$ denominated; mix of ETF providers; offers tax-loss harvesting $5,000
NestWealth $20 to $80/mo Allocated across six asset classes of industry-standard ETFs by risk tolerance None
Questwealth Portfolios 0.2% to 0.25% 5 actively-managed Questrade ETF portfolios; extensive account type offering $1,000
WealthBar 0.35% to 0.6% 5 low-cost ETF portfolios by risk tolerance; also non-traditional private-investment portfolios $1,000
Wealthsimple* 0.4% to 0.5% Variety of ETFs; socially responsible investment portfolio focussed on cleantech, low carbon None

 

