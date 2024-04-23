PepsiCo beats Q1 revenue forecasts as price increases
Food and beverage company expects organic growth of 4% in 2024
Food and beverage company expects organic growth of 4% in 2024
Advertisement
PepsiCo reported better-than-expected revenue in the first quarter on strong international demand for its snacks and beverages. The Purchase, New York-based company said revenue rose 2% to USD$18.3 billion for the January-April period. That was higher than the USD$18 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Advertisement
Pepsi reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2024, including organic revenue growth of 4%. The company has said it expects to return to more normal rates of growth this year after several years of inflation-driven price increases.
That may have disappointed investors who have grown used to stronger growth at PepsiCo. Last year organic revenue grew 9.5%, for example. PepsiCo’s shares fell more than 2.5% in morning trading Tuesday. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 2% while Pepsi beverage sales were up 1%. Sales were hurt by a recall early in the quarter of Quaker Oats cereal, bars and snacks because of potential contamination with salmonella. Quaker Foods sales dropped 24% during the quarter. But the company saw 11% sales growth in Asia Pacific and 10% sales growth in Europe.
PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said the company is optimistic that consumer demand will continue to rise this year in the U.S. and elsewhere.
“The consumer, globally, we think is very resilient,” Laguarta said during a conference call with investors. “It’s basically supported by two facts: very low unemployment or quite low unemployment globally and wages growing at a good pace in the majority of the countries where we participate.” In Europe, sales were driven by demand in Eastern Europe, Laguarta said.
In Western Europe, consumers saw fewer PepsiCo snacks and drinks on grocery shelves during the quarter. Carrefour, one of Europe’s largest supermarket chains, announced in January that it was pulling PepsiCo products from stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy, due to unacceptable price increases. The two companies resolved their pricing dispute and Carrefour began restocking PepsiCo products in early April. The company said it also saw double-digit organic revenue growth in Mexico, Brazil, Egypt, Pakistan, China and Australia.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
General Motors reports strong first-quarter profits as prices help offset small U.S. sales dip.
Borrowell’s co-founder and COO on the best and worst financial advice, and the biggest money lesson she’s learned from...
New analysis from the National Institute on Ageing makes a strong case for delaying Canada Pension Plan payments to...
You can still benefit from deferring Canada Pension Plan payments with less than maximum contributions.
A pattern in the markets works—until it doesn’t. Investors will be better off focusing on the fundamentals.
Two siblings’ complex inheritance provides a case study in minimizing death taxes.
When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...
Managing lifestyle creep is challenging financially and psychologically, especially with inflation. Expert strategies keep day-to-day spending in check.
Bitcoin’s next “halving” is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...