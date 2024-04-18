What the capital gains tax change means to the tech industry

The sector is disappointed that the Liberal government’s budget tabled Tuesday, April 16, includes a proposed increase to the proportion of capital gain earnings on which businesses pay income tax, to two-thirds from one half. The hike would also be applied to individuals for capital gains earnings above $250,000 in a year.

It said the increase would only impact the wealthiest 0.13% and result in $19.3 billion in revenue over the next five years. However, the proposal was met with dismay from the tech industry, which derided the changes.

“My phone was exploding with texts from leaders across the country saying, ‘This is a nightmare. You have to fix this. They don’t know what they’re doing’,” Benjamin Bergen, president of the Council of Canadian Innovators industry group, said Wednesday.

At the crux of the complaints he fielded was a feeling that the potential changes would encourage entrepreneurs to open their businesses elsewhere and push workers in the sector away from Canada as they try to avoid paying more tax when cashing in on stock options.

“If taxation and capital gains are so punitive that it doesn’t make sense for either someone to stay in the country or choose to leave maybe a more traditional job to go and … build a new company, you’re depriving (the country) of the talent that it needs,” Bergen said. And, 80% of 500 businesses consulting firm KPMG surveyed in 2021 said they needed more workers with digital skills, but two-thirds were having trouble finding and hiring such talent. The report was released before artificial intelligence began booming in the wake of ChatGPT’s release in 2022, which has only heightened demand for tech talent.

Is this a tax on the wealthy?

While capital gains measures are seen as a way to tax the wealthiest, Bergen said what’s in the budget could affect tech workers who aren’t in senior positions.

“Those folks who join startups and scaleups as they’re beginning their journey are provided stock options and other benefits, which are ultimately determined as capital gains in the future,” he said. “It’s marketing experts, sales experts, legal experts that are traditionally mid-career that … you’re completely undermining by this type of policy lever that’s being implemented.”

CCI drafted an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland urging them to scrap the tax. By early Wednesday evening, leaders from 200 companies had signed the letter.