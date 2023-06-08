When is Canada’s federal budget grocery rebate coming?
To help Canadians cope with rising prices, the federal government is issuing a one-time grocery rebate. See if you qualify and when the money’s coming.
If inflation and the high cost of living have affected you or your family, relief is coming. This May, the Cost of Living Act (Bill C-46) passed, putting into motion several key plans to make life more affordable for Canadians—including a new, one-time grocery rebate. If you have questions about the Canada federal budget grocery rebate, including amounts, eligibility and when it will be paid out, read on.
Inflation in Canada hit a significant high of 8.1% in June 2022, raising consumer prices on everything from liquid soap to lumber. And in the past 12 months alone, food prices have increased by 8.9%, a statistic that won’t shock anyone who’s bought lettuce since last summer. That’s where the grocery rebate comes in.
The Canada grocery rebate, introduced in the federal government’s 2023 budget, is a one-time payout to 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians, intended to offer some financial relief to people struggling to make ends meet. The payment is an increase to the maximum goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit a person is eligible for—the increase is known as the grocery rebate.
The rebate is available to individuals with net income of less than $32,000 and to families who earn less than $38,000. As the rebate is considered part of your GST/HST credit, you’ll have to be a Canadian resident and have filed your 2021 tax return. The rebate amount will be calculated based on your 2021 adjusted net family income and your “family situation” in October 2022.
The amount you may be eligible to receive will depend on your net income and the amount you receive as a GST/HST credit. The grocery rebate will be twice the credit amount you received in January. The maximum amount, rounded to the nearest dollar, will be $153 per adult, $81 per child and $81 for the single supplement.
This means that couples with two children can receive up to $467, single Canadians without children can receive up to $234, and seniors can receive up to $225.
The grocery rebate will be paid along with the July GST/HST credit on July 5, 2023. It will come automatically by direct deposit or government cheque.
You don’t have to! If you’re eligible, including having filed your 2021 taxes, you’ll receive the payment automatically. If you haven’t filed your taxes, you can do so now—even if you have no income to report for 2021.
If you’re looking for a little extra to make ends meet, you can look forward to a slightly beefier July GST/HST credit.
With food costs still stubbornly high, Canadians are feeling the pinch in their household budgets. Read our tips on saving money on groceries, from meal planning and bulk buying to food rescue apps and grocery rewards credit cards.
The Cost of Living Act also includes further implementation of the Canadian Dental Care Plan, an increase to the withdrawal limits for registered education savings plans (RESPs) so students can cover their costs, and changes to the Canada Workers Benefit so beneficiaries can get their money in hand sooner.
