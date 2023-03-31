A new one-time grocery rebate

In recognition of inflation’s high impact on food prices, the budget proposes a one-time grocery rebate that would be payable to recipients of the goods and services (GST) tax credit. The quarterly GST credit—the remaining payments for 2023 are in April, July and October—is payable to low-income and modest-income taxpayers based on their previous year’s tax return.

The new grocery rebate would be issued as soon as the legislation has passed. The rebate would provide couples with two children with up to $467, single Canadians without children up to $234, and seniors with an average of $225. Although the rebate is tax-free, it’s relatively small and only payable to current GST tax credit recipients.

Expansion of dental care for uninsured Canadians

A national dental care plan will be rolled out in stages over the next two years, with seniors and minor children being the first to benefit, likely before the end of 2023. Full implementation is expected by 2025. The plan will replace a temporary dental benefit, announced last year, for uninsured children under the age of 12.

Coverage under the plan will be means-tested and will apply to families with incomes below $90,000. There will be no co-pays for uninsured families with incomes below $70,000, and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will share tax information with Health Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada to determine qualification. Also announced: Employers will begin reporting group dental coverage on T4 slips.

RESP enhancements to tackle the rising costs of post-secondary education

Registered education savings plans (RESPs) are used to save for a child’s post-secondary education. Currently, there are restrictions on the withdrawal of Educational Assistance Payments (EAPs) from an RESP during the first 13 consecutive weeks of enrollment at a university, college or trade school.

The budget proposes increasing the maximum initial EAP withdrawal from $5,000 to $8,000 for full-time students and from $2,500 to $4,000 for part-time students.

These increases are in recognition of the rising cost of post-secondary education, and they would take effect this year. However, there will be no changes to the annual or lifetime limits for the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) or the lifetime limit for RESP contributions. So, the increases relate only to withdrawals, not government grants or contributions.

Separated or divorced parents cannot currently become joint subscribers for an RESP account—only spouses or common-law partners can. The budget proposes to allow separated or divorced parents to open new RESPs as joint subscribers, or to move an existing RESP to a new financial institution as joint subscribers despite their marital status.