Pandemics can be expensive, especially for taxpayers. It may be too soon to say how it will all play out, but investors and high-income taxpayers were anticipating worse. There are some good things for a few of us, including those looking to buy a home for the first time. What does it all mean for you, your money and your investments?

The deficit is there, of course

The deficit is top of mind. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation called the 2022 budget a “credit card budget” for its strategy of borrowing and spending. The deficit is expected to be $52.8 billion this year. The federal government’s spending is projected to be $452.3 billion in 2022, which is $89.4 billion above pre-pandemic spending in 2019.

The national debt is projected to grow to $1.2 trillion by the end of the fiscal year. Budget 2022 is adding another $148 billion to the debt by 2027. Interest on the debt is projected to cost taxpayers $26.9 billion this year. Budget 2022 does not include a plan to balance the books.

Read on for more about the budget numbers and how they may affect you.

On the home-ownership front

Budget 2022 gives first-time home buyers a little help. It introduced the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account (FHSA), a new type of registered account for home buyers to grow their down payment and avoid raiding their registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs). That said, Canadians can transfer $8,000 annually from their RRSP to an FHSA, and they still have the option to use the Home Buyers’ Plan, which allows for RRSP withdrawals up to $35,000 (or $70,000 per couple) and payback over 15 years.

The FHSA will be available in 2023, and home buyers can contribute up to $40,000. Account holders will get RRSP-style tax rebates when they contribute, and their money will be able to grow tax-free and be withdrawn tax-free.

Budget 2022 also allocates $10 billion to address the housing crisis:

$4 billion to help municipalities update their zoning and permit systems to allow for speedier construction of residential properties

$1 billion for the construction of affordable housing units

$1.5 billion in loans and funding for co-op housing

The $4 billion allocated to municipalities is a pledge to move ahead with the Housing Accelerator Fund, which is designed to incentivize housing construction by cutting red tape related to municipal planning, zoning and permitting systems.