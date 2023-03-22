Video: Buying your first home? Learn about the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive
What is Canada’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive program and who qualifies for it? In this short video, we explain how the FTHBI works.
If you’re saving up to buy your first home, you may benefit from the federal government’s First-Time Home Buyer Incentive program. This shared-equity program helps improve affordability for qualified first-time home buyers. Watch for more details about how the program works.
Video: The First-Time Home Buyer Incentive
