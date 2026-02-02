As your financial needs change from early career to mid-life to pre-retirement to retirement itself, so, too, should the way you approach your investments.

Setting foundations and leaning into growth

Even though retirement is likely decades away, getting started with investing when you’re in your 20s or early 30s is one of the best money moves you can make. You’re likely embarking on your career, so you’ll have a steady source of income. But more importantly, you’ve got decades to go until you’ll need to access your retirement funds, which gives you more leeway to weather ups and downs in the market.

In this stage, you should consider not only setting up your retirement funds, but also about setting aside money that you may need in the medium term, whether you’re saving for a house or car, or planning for a family.

Investing focus: Diversify and grow

If you invest early, even with modest contributions, you’ll have a major advantage over people who wait: time.

For your retirement fund, you can get started with an equity-focused mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF). Both options may give you access to a broad swath of the stock market without having to actually buy individual stocks. You can start small and set up pre-authorized contributions that can help your investment grow over time. (At Tangerine, these are called Automatic Purchases, which can be set up for any of their 13 investment portfolios.)

For investments that you expect to use within the next 6–10 years, consider a more conservative approach, with funds that lean more heavily on predictable income such as bonds or GICs, which offer regular interest income and return your initial investment if held to maturity. These are considered less risky than stocks, though the stock market has historically performed better over time.

Accounts to consider: TFSAs & RRSPs

As a young adult, you might want investments that offer flexibility and tax-free growth. Take a look at a TFSA to get started. You can contribute up to the federally mandated annual limit (which accumulates each year) and have access to your funds if you need to withdraw them at any point. (Note, however, that if you store something like a GIC in your TFSA, you will still need to wait for the maturity date to access your money.)

The registered retirement savings plan (RRSP, also called an RSP) is the other big one to consider. As the name suggests, it's designed to be used in retirement. Like the TFSA, there are annual contribution limits. What's different here is that your contributions are tax-deductible, meaning they can reduce the amount you pay in income taxes today. Instead, you'll pay tax on the money when you withdraw it, likely in retirement when you will likely be in a lower tax bracket.

Both TFSAs and RRSPs can hold a variety of savings and investing vehicles, including mutual funds, ETFs, stocks, bonds or savings accounts. You can set up and manage your portfolio yourself or have an advisor/portfolio manager handle it for a fee, adjusting as you see fit over time.

Balancing career and family

By the time you’re in your 30s and 40s, your income may have risen, but you may also have taken on more debt and may even be caring for older relatives. At this point, you’ve got competing priorities: saving for retirement, putting down money on housing or paying down a mortgage, and supporting family.

Because of these demands, you may be a bit more risk-averse with your investments than you were in your 20s. Instead of taking chances on investments with large growth potential, you might favour moderate-risk investments with steady returns or even an additional source of income, such as bond interest or stock dividends.

Your investing focus: Balance

Your primary goal during this stage of life may be maintaining your portfolio’s growth while starting to reduce risk. Instead of relying primarily on high-growth (and higher-risk) investments, consider introducing more moderate-risk options, balancing out your stock portfolio with bonds, money market funds, and other less volatile investments.

In other words, you may want to adjust your mindset from chasing returns to balancing your portfolio.

Accounts and programs to consider: RRSP & FHSA

You may already have an RRSP that you’re contributing to (perhaps in addition to a TFSA). During this stage of your life, consider prioritizing your contributions so the account becomes the backbone of your retirement savings. This means contributing the maximum amount allowed each year if you’re able.



If you’re also at the point where you’re buying a home, look into a first home savings account (FHSA). This registered savings account allows you to contribute up to $8,000 per year to a maximum lifetime limit of $40,000. Your contributions are tax-deductible and eligible withdrawals are tax-free, giving you a nice lump sum towards a down payment.

What about the Home Buyers’ Plan?

The Home Buyers’ Plan allows you to withdraw funds from your RRSP, up to a maximum of $60,000 tax free, if you’re a first-time homebuyer or haven’t purchased or owned a property in the last four years. This can be a useful strategy if timing, eligibility, or cash-flow constraints make the FHSA less practical, or when you already have money sitting in an RRSP.

Shifting towards stability and income planning

As you enter your 50s and 60s, retirement is likely on the horizon. You may be thinking more about protecting your investments and trying to figure out how your savings will translate to actual income once you retire. At the same time, you may also be in your peak earning years, so protecting your money from taxes is still important.