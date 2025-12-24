Advertisement

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Investing

5 money moves to make before the end of the year

5 money moves to make before the end of the year
The BlackBerry logo located in the front of the company's C building in Waterloo, Ont. on May 29, 2018.

News

Stock news for investors: Canopy Growth to acquire MTL Cannabis in $125-million deal

Canopy Growth invests $125M to expand its medical cannabis reach, BlackBerry turns a profit, while Transat posts a disappointing...

Stock news for investors: Canopy Growth to acquire MTL Cannabis in $125-million deal
Illustration of investor sitting in a chair while investments climb

Retired Money

Unlocking the Annuity Puzzle: Why Canadians avoid what seems to be the perfect retirement vehicle

Annuities promise guaranteed lifetime income—so why do Canadians avoid them? We unpack the “annuity puzzle” and when they may...

Unlocking the Annuity Puzzle: Why Canadians avoid what seems to be the perfect retirement vehicle
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Investing

How to tap into AI growth while managing risk

Learn how to tap into AI opportunities while keeping your long-term financial goals and risk tolerance in mind.

How to tap into AI growth while managing risk

ETFs

Is Wealthsimple’s new Physical Gold Trading worth it?

A closer look at the fintech’s new physical gold trading feature, including how it works, the costs involved, and...

Is Wealthsimple’s new Physical Gold Trading worth it?
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
woman working on laptop

RRSPs

What’s my RRSP contribution limit?

Your RRSP contribution limit comes from unused deduction room plus 18% of last year’s income. Use our RRSP calculator...

What’s my RRSP contribution limit?
A mom and her child calculating the contribution room of her TFSA.

Investing

TFSA contribution room calculator

Find out how much TFSA contribution room you have left this year. Use our TFSA contribution room calculator to...

TFSA contribution room calculator
A one bitcoin token reflects as it is placed on a mirror in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Crypto

Inside Canada’s stalled crypto tax crackdown

CRA recovers $100M from crypto audits, but enforcement lags as anonymity and limited resources make tracking unpaid taxes challenging.

Inside Canada’s stalled crypto tax crackdown