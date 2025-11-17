The potential for greater yields comes with different risks. Stablecoins aren’t protected by CDIC insurance, and the regulatory landscape around them remains uncertain; however, Coinbase One members can access account protection upwards of CA$250,000 for Premium members. Coinbase offers an alternative to conventional banking—one that prioritizes accessibility, transparency, and competitive returns.

We’re diving into what you need to know about USDC Rewards to decide whether this approach to consumer-first finance is right for you.

The challenge with traditional banks

Anyone with a traditional savings account knows that you won’t earn much on your balance. Big banks typically offer up to 1.15%—and some accounts pay almost nothing. In fact, it’s still common to see savings rates hovering near 0%.

On top of that, many banks charge monthly fees (often waived only if you maintain a hefty minimum balance) and offer little value through loyalty programs.

It’s no surprise Canadians are losing faith in the system. In a recent Coinbase survey, 83% said Canada’s financial system needs an overhaul, and 91% believe banks put profits ahead of customers. It’s easy to see why alternatives like cryptocurrency exchanges are rising in popularity.

Demand for modern, digital-first financial tools is growing

Canadians are looking for more from their financial institutions—transparency, accessibility, and real value. Many no longer see banks as a place to store their money, but rather seek them as partners to help them grow it. They want to be able to move their funds without unnecessary restrictions, which helps explain the increasing demand for digital-first financial tools

Research from FICO supports this, with 90% of Canadians saying they prioritize customer service over financial products offered by a bank.

What stablecoins are—and why they matter

If you’re familiar with cryptocurrency, you probably know that stablecoins are digital assets pegged to currency. For example, 1 USDC—a popular stablecoin—is tied to the value of US$1. This provides stability while maintaining the speed and flexibility that make digital assets so attractive.