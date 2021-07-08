But there’s another factor, a little closer to home, that can impact how you invest: Your personality. Don’t worry—we’re not going to make you do a two-hour questionnaire to figure out how your temperament can affect your investments. Instead, we look to observations from the 2021 TD Wealth Behavioural Finance Industry Report.

“Behavioural finance” is the study of how psychological factors influence the financial decisions we make. And the latest behavioural finance study from TD Wealth found that there are many psychological and behavioural factors that can impact a person’s willingness to take risks when it comes to their finances and investments. In other words, your personality and your relationship with risk can directly affect how you invest.

Identifying your investing personality

If your personality can influence your investing decisions, then how do you identify your personality? Using five main personality traits (known in psychology as the Big Five), TD Wealth can help you identify your personality based on how you rank on a scale for each of the Big Five traits: Conscientiousness, Agreeableness, Reactiveness, Extraversion and Openness.

With the help of a TD Wealth advisor, you can take the TD Wealth Personality™ assessment—an easy quiz that helps you identify your investing personality. Once you understand what’s affecting your investing decisions, you can use this knowledge to learn more about yourself and how your personality may impact the financial decisions you make.

Personality traits and investing

Here are the Big Five personality traits and how they might help you identify your investing personality through the TD Wealth Personality™ assessment.

Conscientiousness: Do you have a good sense of right and wrong? Does it matter to you?

LOW: Low conscientiousness may be associated with short-term compromise and living in the moment

HIGH: High conscientiousness may be characterized by short-term sacrifice in pursuit of long-term goals.

According to the report, someone who is highly conscientious tends to be low risk with their investments, while the opposite may be true for those with lower conscientiousness.

Agreeableness: How likely are you to go along for the ride?