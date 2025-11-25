GST/HST credit payment dates: When to expect your money in 2025
Find out the 2026 GST/HST credit payment dates from the Canada Revenue Agency, who qualifies, and how much you could receive in quarterly tax-free payments.
The GST/HST credit is a quarterly benefit that deposits tax-free money directly into your account, designed to help offset the cost of living by putting cash directly into the pockets of Canadians. If you live in Canada, you might already be getting this valuable tax benefit without even realizing it. Many Canadians use their GST/HST credit to help cover everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and household bills. While it’s a modest amount, the GST/HST credit can provide steady financial relief throughout the year.
The GST/HST credit is a tax-free quarterly payment issued by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). It’s meant to help lower- and middle-income Canadians offset the goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) you pay on daily purchases. It’s automatically deposited into your bank account every three months, or delivered via cheque if you don’t have direct deposit.
The GST/HST credit is calculated based on your net income, marital status, and the number of children in your household, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Generally, the lower your household income, the larger your quarterly payment will be.
The CRA uses the information from your tax return for the previous year to determine your eligibility and calculate the amount you’ll receive each pay period. Below is a table you can use to see which payment dates will be affected by which years:
|Base year (tax return filed)
|Payment period
|Payment months
|2025
|July 2026 – June 2027
|July 2026, October 2026, January 2027, April 2027
|2024
|July 2025 – June 2025
|July 2025, October 2025, January 2026, April 2026
|2023
|July 2024–June 2025
|July 2024, October 2024, January 2025, April 2025
|2022
|July 2023 – June 2024
|July 2023, October 2023, January 2024, April 2024
|2021
|July 2022 – June 2023
|July 2022, October 2022, January 2023, April 2023
The GST/HST credit is paid quarterly by the Canada Revenue Agency, typically in January, April, July, and October, as long as you’ve filed your taxes for the previous year.
For 2026, the official GST/HST credit payment dates are:
If you receive your GST/HST credit by direct deposit, the funds should appear in your account on these dates. If your GST/HST credit payments are delivered via cheque by mail, it may take up to 10 business days to arrive.
You can view your personalized GST/HST credit payment schedule any time through your CRA My Account. Here’s how:
This portal will show your next payment date, amount, and whether it’s being sent by direct deposit or mail.
If your payment hasn’t arrived by the expected date, don’t panic. Here’s what to check first:
1. Allow for processing delays
If you receive payment by mail, wait 10 business days after the scheduled date before contacting the CRA. If you signed up for direct deposit, double-check your bank account and CRA My Account to confirm the deposit status.
2. Review CRA My Account
Your CRA My Account will tell you:
3. Check for address or bank changes
If you moved recently or changed banks, your GST/HST credit may have been delayed or returned. You can update your info online through CRA My Account or by calling the CRA.
4. Contact the CRA
If it’s been more than 10 business days since the payment was due and you’ve confirmed your info is correct, call the CRA at 1-800-387-1193 to request a trace or reissue.
The fastest and most secure way to receive your GST/HST credit is by direct deposit. You’ll get your payment on time—and sometimes even a day early—without worrying about lost mail or delivery delays.
Setting up direct deposit in CRA My Account is a simple process. All you’ll need is your banking information, and then:
Alternatively, you can sign up through your online banking app if your financial institution offers that feature.
Amounts vary based on your income and family size. The maximum amount for a single person with no children is $519, and for a single person with one child, it is $859. Married or common-law partners can receive up to $680 with no children. Additional children may increase these payments by $179 per child under 19.
Canada FPT stands for Federal-Provincial-Territorial and they’re deposit labels used by the Canada Revenue Agency for several benefit programs. If you received one, it could be your GST/HST credit, Canada Child Benefit (CCB), Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP), or something else. To confirm which payment you may have received, log in to your CRA My Account and check “Benefits and credits”.
