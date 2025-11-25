What is the GST/HST credit?

The GST/HST credit is a tax-free quarterly payment issued by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). It’s meant to help lower- and middle-income Canadians offset the goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) you pay on daily purchases. It’s automatically deposited into your bank account every three months, or delivered via cheque if you don’t have direct deposit.

How is the GST/HST credit calculated?

The GST/HST credit is calculated based on your net income, marital status, and the number of children in your household, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Generally, the lower your household income, the larger your quarterly payment will be.

The CRA uses the information from your tax return for the previous year to determine your eligibility and calculate the amount you’ll receive each pay period. Below is a table you can use to see which payment dates will be affected by which years:

Base year (tax return filed) Payment period Payment months 2025 July 2026 – June 2027 July 2026, October 2026, January 2027, April 2027 2024 July 2025 – June 2025 July 2025, October 2025, January 2026, April 2026 2023 July 2024–June 2025 July 2024, October 2024, January 2025, April 2025 2022 July 2023 – June 2024 July 2023, October 2023, January 2024, April 2024 2021 July 2022 – June 2023 July 2022, October 2022, January 2023, April 2023

GST/HST credit payment dates for 2026

The GST/HST credit is paid quarterly by the Canada Revenue Agency, typically in January, April, July, and October, as long as you’ve filed your taxes for the previous year.

For 2026, the official GST/HST credit payment dates are:

January 5, 2026

April 2, 2026

July 3, 2026

October 5, 2026

If you receive your GST/HST credit by direct deposit, the funds should appear in your account on these dates. If your GST/HST credit payments are delivered via cheque by mail, it may take up to 10 business days to arrive.

How to check your payment schedule

You can view your personalized GST/HST credit payment schedule any time through your CRA My Account. Here’s how:

Log in to CRA My Account Click on “Benefits and credits” Look for GST/HST credit under your payment summary

This portal will show your next payment date, amount, and whether it’s being sent by direct deposit or mail.

What to do if your payment is late or missing

If your payment hasn’t arrived by the expected date, don’t panic. Here’s what to check first:

1. Allow for processing delays

If you receive payment by mail, wait 10 business days after the scheduled date before contacting the CRA. If you signed up for direct deposit, double-check your bank account and CRA My Account to confirm the deposit status.

2. Review CRA My Account

Your CRA My Account will tell you:

If the payment has been issued

If there are delays or holds

If your account info is outdated



3. Check for address or bank changes

If you moved recently or changed banks, your GST/HST credit may have been delayed or returned. You can update your info online through CRA My Account or by calling the CRA.

4. Contact the CRA