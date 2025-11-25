Advertisement

A young man and woman exchange holiday gifts

Strategic Shopper

Money-saving gifts that keep on giving: MoneySense’s 2025 holiday guide

Some of the most memorable gifts are the ones that save your friends or family money over time. Take...

Investing

Don’t dwell on a possible pullback

Allan Small explains why it’s always the right time to be in the markets—even when they are near record...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

FILE - Visitors give commands to robots at Nvidia's booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, July 18, 2025.

News

News for investors: Nvidia smashes Q3 expectations as AI frenzy continues

Nvidia posts record Q3 on AI chip demand, Metro hit by frozen food issues, and Questrade rolls out new...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Stocks

Nvidia by the numbers: $5 trillion market cap and soaring stock

See the key figures behind Nvidia’s meteoric rise, including record earnings, market cap milestones, and AI chip demand.

Signage for Nvidia is seen at the All In AI conference in Montreal on Thursday, Sept., 25, 2025.

Investing

Is the AI boom a ‘bubble’? Tech leaders don’t think so

Experts say AI isn’t a bubble: demand is real, adoption is rising, and the technology is ready for companies...

Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that offer a variety of ways to disguise shady funds. A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Debt

Gambling apps fuel rising debt and addiction—here’s how to dig out

Gambling apps are driving debt and addiction among Canadians. Learn expert tips for managing losses, seeking help, and regaining...

Happy couple enjoying outdoor date at sunset. Man and woman sitting on grass, talking, laughing, hugging and drinking. Romance concept

Newcomers to Canada

Balancing personal and financial goals as you build a new life in Canada

Set yourself up for success in Canada with strategies for credit, savings, and debt, while still making room for...

