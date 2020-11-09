Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

In our household, like in many across Canada, we’ve been taking a closer look at how we’re spending our money. We’re a family of four, which includes two school-aged kids—one of whom is a preteen who will be eating teenage-sized portions sooner than I’d like! And already, on average, we spend around $1,000 per month on food and household items at the grocery store, like cleaning products and garbage bags. We rarely eat out, and love to try new dishes.

So when I heard about the PC Optimum Insiders™ subscription, I thought it would be worth a look because it could save us some money, and even some time. Here’s what I found out.

For $119 a year plus taxes, anyone can sign up for this subscription, which offers such benefits as 10% back in PC Optimum™ points on all PC® and Joe Fresh products. That translates to $10 on every $100 spent, which you can redeem to reduce the cost of a future purchase at Shoppers Drug Mart or Loblaw banner stores.

Big points-earning potential on PC products

Let’s say a family like ours spends $100 every week on PC products. That means they’ll get more than $500 back in PC Optimum points each year.

For us, the points are a cool perk for buying items we would normally buy anyway, including my favourite PC Black Label Mushroom and Black Truffle Pesto, which makes the most delicious quick pasta sauce. (With two working parents at our house, it’s a weeknight dinner saviour.) In addition to food items, we can also get points on PC-brand gear for our family, like kitchenware, small appliances and cute bento boxes for school lunches. I like to keep a couple sets on hand as backup for when our kids forget their lunch kits at school (insert tired-mom eye roll here).

Time-saving pickup and delivery services

One area that I know a lot of people struggle with is actually having the time and energy to get to a store. We find ourselves in that spot sometimes, too. There are weeks where, between taking our kids to and from school, getting all of our work done, keeping the house from falling down under dust bunnies, making meals and negotiating screen time with our kids, we feel completely frazzled. For those weeks, having our groceries ready for pickup would be a dream! And one of the life-saving things about this subscription is that members get free grocery pickup with PC Express and priority time slots (hello, less scrambling to reserve a spot!). For a weekly grocery pickup with fees that range from $3 to $5, that adds up to at least $156 in waived fees annually—more than covering the cost of the subscription.

One great thing about this membership is that it works at a bunch of different stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Fortinos, Valu-Mart, Zehrs, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, Pharmaprix and Shoppers Drug Mart. So, if one place is having a sale, we can go there and get what we need for less.

But if we want to shop online (and we do love that convenience), subscribers also get free shipping at shoppersdrugmart.ca and joefresh.com (and the amounts spent on Joe Fresh product purchases made online also count toward the PC Optimum points that members get back). No more needing to pick out a certain amount of stuff to qualify for free shipping; we can get exactly what we need, when we need it.