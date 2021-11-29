Chevreau is a veteran financial columnist, blogger, and author based in Toronto. He was the Financial Post‘s personal finance columnist between 1993 and 2012, editor-in-chief for MoneySense Magazine from 2012 to 2014, editor-at-large from 2014 to 2015, and most recently appointed as investing editor-at-large. He still writes the Retired Money column for MoneySense and spearheads eight ETF experts in the annual MoneySense ETF All-Stars feature initiated when he was the editor. In 2014, he launched the Financial Independence Hub, which publishes blogs every business day. He has authored several books with traditional book publishers like McGraw Hill and Key Porter books, including The Wealthy Boomer, and a series of mutual fund guides called Smart Funds. His most recent book is Victory Lap Retirement, co-authored with Michael Drak.

Here are some of the other amazing experts speaking alongside Chevreau at the MoneyShow event:

Who is Money Show for?

The MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo is the only event that you need to attend this fall to position your portfolio for consistent profits and protection in 2022. If you buy or sell stocks, options, ETFs, futures, forex or cryptocurrencies, this event is for you. Regardless of your investor or trading expertise, there is truly something for every skill level and you will walk away with exceptional knowledge from 30+ of the industry’s leading investing and trading educators.