What the right ETFs can do for you
Jonathan Chevreau will be presenting: The MoneySense ETF All-Stars and Their Role in Establishing Financial Independence and Generating Retirement Income on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12:25 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. EST. Now in its ninth year, the ETF All-Stars helps Canadian investors narrow down the field of ETFs from the more than 1,000 currently available to a short list of roughly 50, spanning Canadian equities, US equities, international, fixed income, and one-decision asset allocation ETFs. Chevreau spearheads a panel of eight ETF experts, who also contribute more eclectic individual picks through the popular Desert Island pick feature. This talk will also cover the new MoneySense ETF Finder tool and how it works with the ETF All-Stars, covering core low-cost diversified investments as well as explore specialized theme, sector and regional ETFs.
Chevreau is a veteran financial columnist, blogger, and author based in Toronto. He was the Financial Post‘s personal finance columnist between 1993 and 2012, editor-in-chief for MoneySense Magazine from 2012 to 2014, editor-at-large from 2014 to 2015, and most recently appointed as investing editor-at-large. He still writes the Retired Money column for MoneySense and spearheads eight ETF experts in the annual MoneySense ETF All-Stars feature initiated when he was the editor. In 2014, he launched the Financial Independence Hub, which publishes blogs every business day. He has authored several books with traditional book publishers like McGraw Hill and Key Porter books, including The Wealthy Boomer, and a series of mutual fund guides called Smart Funds. His most recent book is Victory Lap Retirement, co-authored with Michael Drak.
Here are some of the other amazing experts speaking alongside Chevreau at the MoneyShow event:
