Can rewards make you a better driver?

What is Onlia?

Established in Ontario in 2017, Onlia is a digital brand that aims to make roads—and ultimately communities—safer for everyone. They offer a “safety suite” of tech-driven services, including auto and home insurance; Onlia Sense, a free phone app that rewards you for good driving; and an on-demand roadside assistance program.

Already, more than 98,000 Canadians have committed to driving more safely by downloading the Onlia Sense app, and logging more than 1.1 million distraction-free driving trips. With crashes due to distracted driving on the rise, this is a big deal.

How does Onlia Sense make roads safer?

As a safety company driven by technology, Onlia has developed an innovative new app that uses video game-style rewards to both motivate users for good driving habits and coach them away from bad ones. The app is free for anyone to download here. Onlia Sense records the details of your trip: Sped through that yellow light? Braked at the last second? Turned too sharply? The app tallies the good and the bad to score each trip out of 100. And the higher your score, the better the perks. You can earn up to $100 in Starbucks gift cards, or if you’re an insurance customer, you can earn additional rewards up to $500 in cash back annually.

Onlia Sense actually makes it fun to drive safely—if you grew up on video games, you can’t help wanting to make it into the top 1% of safe drivers each month. At the same time, the app provides personalized coaching so you’re constantly improving. And, of course, every improvement you make fuels better scores and bigger rewards.

How do you sign up for Onlia insurance?

Onlia wants to make Canada a safer place, but they also understand that accidents happen. Their online insurance company offers 24/7 support. Need a quote? Just plug in a few details about your car and the drivers in your household; choose a coverage plan that makes sense for you; and pay online. That’s it. No physical paperwork needs to be signed, and your pink slip will be sent to you right away. Do you have winter tires on your car? Are you a claim-free driver? Looking to bundle your home and auto insurance? No problem. Eligible discounts are applied automatically so you can see exactly what you’ll be paying. And there’s no commitment—log in to your account to make any changes or cancel at any time without any additional fees.

If you are involved in an accident, someone from the team can walk you through the next steps. Onlia’s insurance covers repairs and replacements, as well as medical expenses. They’ll also take care of a replacement rental car so that you don’t miss a beat.

What if I encounter a bump on the road?

You’ve just hit the road for a weekend away when you realize you’ve got a flat tire. Onlia Roadside Assistance offers 24/7 emergency services from coast to coast—no membership required. All you need is a credit card to pay the one-time flat rate, with prices starting as low as $79. Call Onlia (or click for help through the Onlia Sense app) and they will dispatch professional service who can change your tire, jump start your card, deliver fuel and more.

What are the drawbacks?

To collect rewards, you need to complete various safe-driving challenges. But before you can even unlock the basic ones, you need to drive 500 km and complete 30 trips. Then you need to make a minimum of 10 trips and drive 200 km each month to stay qualified. So if you’re only an occasional driver, the rewards may not pan out for you.

While Onlia’s insurance customers can earn cash back each month, everyone else is only eligible to receive rewards. And, currently, those rewards can only be exchanged for Starbucks gift cards—though we’d venture to say that even if you’re not a coffee drinker, it won’t be hard to find something you’ll like; plus, Onlia Sense says a bigger variety of perks are coming soon.

Some users have said that the distracted driving sensor can be a bit too sensitive. If your phone slides in your console or shifts as your go over a speed bump, it can interfere with your perks.

Is Onlia worth it for me?

Onlia offers three distinct products: a free app to encourage and reward good driving; online home and auto insurance; and on-demand roadside assistance. None of the offerings require a commitment, which is a definite win for many folks.

Because Onlia services can be accessed with the touch of a button, you’re never left waiting on hold and you can make changes at a time that’s convenient for you.

Above all, Onlia’s mission is to make Canada a safer place and that’s something anyone can stand behind. With a free app that offers personalized coaching and the potential for rewards, there’s little downside to giving it a try. Even if you don’t drive enough to earn perks, Onlia Sense is a great way to see how you’re doing and learn how you can become a safer driver.