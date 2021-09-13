The initiatives include various ways to increase housing supply, which experts agree is the best way to put some downward pressure on prices. The parties’ proposals also include policies that would help individual buyers save and/or borrow more to put toward a first home, which could provide enough of a bump to get into the market, but would have the opposite effect of increasing demand and driving prices even higher.

So, how do the party approaches differ and, more importantly, would they help you afford your first home? We took a deep dive into the platforms to answer that question before you make your decision at the polls Sept. 20.

Do any home ownership affordability measures already exist?

There are a number of programs already set up to make home ownership easier for first-time buyers.

The Home Buyers’ Plan allows Canadians to borrow up to $35,000, tax-free, from their RRSPs to put towards a first home purchase, although they must repay the funds within 15 years. If a couple is purchasing a first home, they can each use the program for a total of $70,000 that can go toward a down payment.

The First-Time Home Buyer Incentive (FTHBI) offers additional loans (of 5% or 10%) to lower income households (generally under $120,000, but can be under $150,000 in some cities), but the value of the home cannot exceed $480,00 (or $675,000 in some cities). Also, the owner must pay back the same proportion (5% or 10%) of the home’s value after 25 years or when they sell. These restrictions have resulted in minimal uptake of the program.

The existing Home Buyers’ Tax Credit allows first-time buyers to claim $5,000, which results in a one-time tax savings of $750. The credit can be split with a spouse or common-law partner with whom you share the home purchase, or fully claimed by just one of you.

What are the 2021 campaign promises around housing?

Here’s what the three main political parties have proposed to improve housing affordability.

Liberals

Measures to increase supply: