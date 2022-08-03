Mortgage rules and rates: What to know about buying real estate in Alberta

The mortgage rules in Alberta are the same as they are in other parts of the country. Why’s that? Canadian mortgage rules are based on the lender you deal with—not where in Canada you buy your home.

Federally regulated financial institutions, including banks and federal credit unions, must follow rules set by Canada’s banking regulator, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI). A first-time home buyer in Alberta obtaining a mortgage from one of these institutions will face the same down payment, mortgage qualification and mortgage stress test rules as any other Canadian buyer using the same kind of lender.

In Alberta, you can also get a mortgage from a provincially regulated institution, such as credit unions and loan and trust companies incorporated in the province. These institutions may use different, but similar criteria around mortgage lending. For example, provincial lenders aren’t required to apply the federal mortgage stress test, though many still do.

Know that even among similar lenders, mortgage rates can vary slightly by province, because competition among providers can help lower rates. In Alberta, there are many different mortgage providers to choose from, giving first-time home buyers the opportunity to find a good interest rate on their mortgage.

For more on the home-buying process, read our complete guide for first-time-home buyers.

First-time home buyer incentives in Alberta

Mortgage rates aren’t the only thing to consider when buying a home in Alberta. First-time home buyers can also benefit from getting to know the home buying incentives and initiatives available in the province. Here’s a quick overview of what’s available uniquely to Albertans.

Attainable Homes Calgary

Attainable Homes Calgary (AHC) is a non-profit program started by the City of Calgary to help middle-income families achieve the dream of homeownership. It was created to address the difficulty this demographic has in saving for a down payment while also paying for other expenses, like rent and other bills.

Through AHC, Calgarians are able to get a home with a down payment of as little as $2,000. The program loans eligible buyers the remaining 5% of the purchase price needed for their down payment. And the loan is interest-free, meaning you won’t pay a dime of interest on it.