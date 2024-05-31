You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote* I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Mortgage brokers and banks: What’s the difference?

Features Mortgage brokers Banks Mortgages Can show you a range of mortgages, but know that not all lenders go through brokers Limited to its own mortgages Communication Represents your interests during the application process with lenders You deal with the lender directly Fees Brokers sometimes charge a client fee No broker fees Approval process A good broker can look for mortgages based on your income and credit score, so the lender is more likely to approve your mortgage Large banks can be picky when deciding whether to lend to you

When to get a mortgage from a bank or from a broker

The decision is really up to you. But we go more in depth on the differences here.

Using a mortgage broker in Canada

Mortgage brokers—also known as advisers or intermediaries—compare mortgages available from a range of Canadian lenders. Some brokers are very effective in matching you up with the right mortgage, which generally means having a competitive rate and quality service from a lender. Good service means processing your mortgage application quickly, good communication, and more.

Brokers should keep up to date on the best mortgage rates and the types of mortgages available from banks and other lenders, as they are competing on price and the types of applicants they approve. For example, some mortgage lenders are more open to lending to self-employed people, newcomers to Canada and others with limited credit histories. Meanwhile B lenders (who, unlike A lenders, work with Canadians not able to be approved for a prime mortgage), private and non-bank lenders are more open to lending to those with less than perfect credit scores. You will typically pay a premium mortgage rate if you’re considered risky with the potential to not pay your mortgage.

You can find a broker that doesn’t charge a fee. Of course, they’re not doing it for free. They are paid on commission from the mortgage lender. It’s typically around 1% of the value of the mortgage. Brokers are more likely to charge you a fee if you don’t qualify for a mortgage with an A lender and they need to place you with an alternative lender. In that case, the broker is paid about 0.5% to 2% by the borrower (you, if you go that route).

If you take out a mortgage from your bank, you may be able to get preferential rates, while they could be more open to lending to you if you have history with them. Being loyal can cost you, however, as a number of lenders offer a generous cash back reward when you switch to them, regardless of which channel you’re using.

A mortgage broker can liaise with different lenders on your behalf. But they don’t have access to all rates from all lenders across Canada. In fact, not every lender accepts business from brokers, including two of the largest six Canadian lenders, RBC and CIBC.

Getting a mortgage from a bank

If you’re considering getting a mortgage from a bank, know that many Canadians do. It can be because of familiarity (their savings and investments are at the bank already), reputation (Canada’s banks are trusted worldwide) and service (brick-and-mortars are visible in communities). Go with a bank and you will be limited to their range of mortgages.