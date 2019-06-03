Where to buy real estate in 2019: Durham Region, Ont.

Durham Region’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy

1. Bowmanville, Clarington

About 75 kilometre east of Toronto, the community of Bowmanville is its own thriving city, surrounded by rural agricultural land to the north, east and west. That’s because the humid, warm summers and relatively mild winters here create extraordinarily fertile soil.

In recent years, Toyota Canada announced plans to open a new parts distribution site, which really helped to boost Bowmanville’s employment. Meanwhile, Toyota is committed to creating a new nature trail, which will be known as the Toyota Trail, connecting Soper Creek Trail to the new car parts plant, which is scheduled to open this year.

In terms of housing, Bowmanville offers exceptional deals for first-time buyers in the Greater Toronto Area. While it’s a bit pricier than surrounding communities—primarily because of how connected it is to current employment opportunities—it is almost 40% cheaper than the average house price in the GTA, and about 7% cheaper than the average house price in Clarington.

2. O’Neill, Oshawa

As recently as three or four years ago, the community of O’Neill, in central Oshawa, was not the ideal spot to buy a home.

The housing stock is older, the schools weren’t considered the best and the central location attracted transient elements. But as home prices in the GTA kept climbing and climbing and climbing, desperate buyers started looking further and further—and some landed in O’Neill. Many were drawn to the area because of its proximity to transit, commuter highways, parks, a local golf course and the neighbourhood’s exceptional YMCA facility.

That’s when the area finally started to develop. Buyers will an eye for curb appeal started to update the post-war bungalows that dominate the single-family home stock in this neighbourhood.

Homes in this community still offer exceptional value, with the average-priced home in O’Neill selling for 13% less than surrounding communities, 28% less than Oshawa, and more than 50% less than the Greater Toronto Area.

3. Lakeview, Oshawa

Want a community that offers even more value? Look to Lakeview in Oshawa. In our 2015 ranking, this neighbourhood ranked No. 21; in our 2016 ranking, it slipped to No. 26, and again to No. 36 in 2017. Part of the reason for its up-and-down journey through our rankings is that, like O’Neill, the community is in need of updating. Still, you can’t beat the location’s convenience and, if you’re willing to put in the effort to update an older home, it’s a community just waiting to explode in value.

In addition to value-priced homes, you’ll find Lakeview Park and Cordova Park, with the Oshawa Creek running through them. Money has been poured into these parks, particularly in the south end where Lakeview Park is located, to help create a more attractive, family-friendly place. And it’s worked.

While Realtors are still on the fence about the community—as it still has a bit of work to gentrify—the value here is excellent, with the average home sitting at just above $375,000, a whopping 54% less than the average GTA home.