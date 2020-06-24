Top pick Halfmoon Bay Secret Cove has a small-town vibe (max. population, 3,000), and appealing home prices: the 2019 average was almost 27% cheaper than the average housing price for the Lower Mainland.
The top three neighbourhoods to buy on the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast in 2020:
1. Halfmoon Bay Secret Cove, Sunshine Coast
If you’re looking for a big-city-feel, then this top neighbourhood on the Sunshine Coast is not your best bet. If, however, you want to move to a community with a small-town vibe that boasts scenic drives, quick access to forest, stunning ocean views and still has access to city amenities, then do check out Halfmoon Bay Secret Cove.
In the summer, the population of this community swells to about 3,000 residents—doubling the typical population for this community during the winter months.
As a sheltered harbour north of Sechelt and near the entrance to Smuggler Cove Marine Provincial Park, Secret Cove is a very popular summer vacation spot. While the population can swell to about 3,000 during the warmer months, almost half are seasonal residents, which means the winter population for this quaint community is little more than 1,500 people.
Permanent residents love what this community has to offer, which includes some of the best sport fishing in the Lower Mainland, a public 18-hole golf course, and access to many hiking and biking trails (including the ambitious mountain-bike trail project known as the Suncoaster Trail). Because of the accessibility of these adventures, and the number of vacationers who visit, the area also offers a number of resorts, spas, accommodations and restaurants—all of which locals get to support and enjoy.
What keeps people on these shores, however, is the exceptional affordability of housing: average prices in 2019 were almost 27% cheaper than the average housing price for the Lower Mainland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prior to the market slowdown due to the pandemic, homes stayed on the market for an average of 68 days.
The number-two spot in this area is the main gateway for the Sunshine Coast and the original location for the log salvage boat that was part of the long-running CBC TV comedy-drama The Beachcombers. These days, the iconic salvage boat is a popular tourist attraction that attracts visitors from the public ferry and a number of private charters that call this port home.
Gibsons’ unique position as a gateway as well as the centre for all major amenities means this community can often feel quite large compared to neighbouring areas. Don’t let that fool you. Approximately 4,600 residents call this coastal community home, so that it can be quite easy to set down roots and get to know your neighbours.
We’re not the first to tout the community’s attributes. Back in 2009, the town of Gibsons was named the best place in the world to live, by the International Awards for Liveable Communities, for communities with a population less than 20,000. (This annual award program has the endorsement of the United Nations.)
Those interested in buying property will be happy to learn that Gibsons offers a little bit of everything, from custom new builds, to large family homes, to dated or out-of-the-way properties, to townhouses and even condos. One reason for all this choice is that most families, and those looking for steady employment without a long commute, opt to stay and set down roots in Gibsons. The local public schools are here; the hospital is here; a variety of big-box retailers stores alongside locally owned and operated stores are here; as well as the area’s main judicial buildings.
Prior to the market slowdown due to the pandemic, homes stayed on the market for an average of 74 days.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019):$733,699
3. Robert’s Landing, Sunshine Coast
Our number-three spot on this year’s list is a community that’s right in the middle of the two largest communities on the coast (Gibson’s and the District of Sechelt). The community of Robert’s Landing (a.k.a. Robert’s Creek) is a popular spot to take up residence because of its easy access to forest escapes and to great beaches—and it’s considered the coast’s main artists’ hub. As a result, artists from all over the coast and the Lower Mainland travel to this small community at least once a year to help celebrate its support and commitment to the arts. The residents of Robert’s Landing get together to paint a new community mandala, with each participant contributing an original element to the large, collage-like image on the asphalt.
While townhouses and condos are not an option in this community, buyers interested in Robert’s Landing will find a wide range of single-family home options—from custom and newer builds, to multi-family getaways, to family houses in need of a bit of spit and shine.
Prior to the market slowdown due to the pandemic, homes stayed on the market for an average of 68 days.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019):$813,937
What does the * mean?
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.