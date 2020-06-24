ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results.

Rank Area Province Neighbourhood Area average price 2019 Value Momentum Average price vs. area Average price vs. metro district Average price vs. greater city area 1-Year price change 5-Year price change Final star rating 1 Sunshine Coast BC Halfmoon Bay Secret Cove Redroofs $713,044.00 46.09 71.62 128.5% 59.6% 72.2% 19.01% 96.6% ★★★½ 2 Sunshine Coast BC Gibsons & Area $713,044.00 33.13 61.86 102.9% 47.7% 57.8% 1.06% 56.0% ★★★★ 3 Sunshine Coast BC Roberts Creek $713,044.00 43.28 47.68 114.1% 52.9% 64.2% -7.08% 76.6% ★★★½ 4 Sunshine Coast BC Pender Harbour Egmont $713,044.00 43.75 59.46 103.6% 48.1% 58.3% -2.22% 58.6% ★★★ 5 Gulf Islands BC Galiano Island $624,674 36.25 68.36 129.8% 52.7% 63.9% 41.61% 81.0% ★★½ 6 Gulf Islands BC Salt Spring Island $624,674 50.63 60.26 158.7% 64.5% 78.2% 22.58% 62.3% ★★½ 7 Gulf Islands BC Mayne Island $624,674 26.41 72.14 97.8% 39.7% 48.2% 25.23% 132.7% ★★½ 8 Sunshine Coast BC Gambier Island $713,044.00 16.41 56.17 71.3% 33.0% 40.1% 16.33% 42.8% ★★★½ 9 Sunshine Coast BC Keats Island $713,044.00 20.16 52.98 67.8% 31.4% 38.1% 42.80% 23.0% ★★★½ 10 Sunshine Coast BC Sechelt District $713,044.00 56.25 57.73 90.4% 41.9% 50.8% -2.25% 72.0% ★★½ 11 Gulf Islands BC Islands Other $624,674 28.13 32.37 158.8% 64.5% 78.2% -69.00% -20.6% ★★½ 12 Bowen Island BC Bowen Island $818,298.75 10.16 26.51 120.0% 63.9% 77.4% -15.03% 35.8% ★★½ 13 Gulf Islands BC Saturna Island $624,674 58.13 45.20 77.2% 31.4% 38.0% 31.22% 9.7% ★★½ 14 Gulf Islands BC Alta Vista $624,674 16.72 3.23 171.7% 69.8% 84.6% -65.46% -61.7% ★★½ 15 Sunshine Coast BC Nelson Island $713,044.00 1.88 0 62.8% 29.1% 35.3% 31.85% 0 ★★★ 16 Gulf Islands BC Gabriola Island $624,674 1.88 31.64 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 ★★½ 17 Gulf Islands BC Pender Island $624,674 (23.84) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.00% 0 ★★½

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

The top three neighbourhoods to buy on the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast in 2020:

1. Halfmoon Bay Secret Cove, Sunshine Coast

If you’re looking for a big-city-feel, then this top neighbourhood on the Sunshine Coast is not your best bet. If, however, you want to move to a community with a small-town vibe that boasts scenic drives, quick access to forest, stunning ocean views and still has access to city amenities, then do check out Halfmoon Bay Secret Cove.

In the summer, the population of this community swells to about 3,000 residents—doubling the typical population for this community during the winter months.

As a sheltered harbour north of Sechelt and near the entrance to Smuggler Cove Marine Provincial Park, Secret Cove is a very popular summer vacation spot. While the population can swell to about 3,000 during the warmer months, almost half are seasonal residents, which means the winter population for this quaint community is little more than 1,500 people.

Permanent residents love what this community has to offer, which includes some of the best sport fishing in the Lower Mainland, a public 18-hole golf course, and access to many hiking and biking trails (including the ambitious mountain-bike trail project known as the Suncoaster Trail). Because of the accessibility of these adventures, and the number of vacationers who visit, the area also offers a number of resorts, spas, accommodations and restaurants—all of which locals get to support and enjoy.

What keeps people on these shores, however, is the exceptional affordability of housing: average prices in 2019 were almost 27% cheaper than the average housing price for the Lower Mainland.