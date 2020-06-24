Where to buy real estate in 2020: Halton, Ont.
Affordable home prices and great selection make Georgetown a top pick for families seeking a community-centric city to call home.
|Rank
|Area
|Province
|Neighbourhood
|Area average price 2019
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Average price vs. metro district
|Average price vs. greater city area
|1-Year price change
|5-Year price change
|Final star rating
|1
|Halton Hills
|ON
|Georgetown
|$724,827
|40.74
|66.20
|104.1%
|84.3%
|59.5%
|8.5%
|59.5%
|★★★★★
|2
|Milton
|ON
|Scott
|$803,120
|43.90
|50.35
|103.7%
|93.0%
|65.6%
|3.8%
|41.0%
|★★★★★
|3
|Milton
|ON
|Beaty
|$803,120
|40.10
|61.58
|100.1%
|89.8%
|63.4%
|6.6%
|59.2%
|★★★★
|4
|Oakville
|ON
|Iroquois Ridge North
|$1,082,846
|55.46
|38.20
|106.1%
|128.3%
|90.6%
|2.4%
|28.7%
|★★★★
|5
|Milton
|ON
|Coates
|$803,120
|39.72
|56.34
|99.7%
|89.4%
|63.1%
|6.0%
|48.5%
|★★★
|6
|Milton
|ON
|Harrison
|$803,120
|41.20
|61.46
|101.3%
|90.9%
|64.2%
|7.0%
|64.1%
|★★★
|7
|Burlington
|ON
|Orchard
|$839,020
|38.68
|56.40
|97.6%
|91.5%
|64.6%
|6.4%
|45.9%
|★★★
|8
|Milton
|ON
|Clarke
|$803,120
|35.60
|52.25
|96.5%
|86.6%
|61.1%
|3.3%
|54.4%
|★★★★
|9
|Milton
|ON
|Timberlea
|$803,120
|32.15
|57.06
|92.8%
|83.2%
|58.7%
|9.7%
|64.9%
|★★★★
|10
|Milton
|ON
|Dempsey
|$803,120
|32.38
|48.23
|93.0%
|83.4%
|58.9%
|1.9%
|47.7%
|★★★★
|11
|Milton
|ON
|Willmont
|$803,120
|39.26
|43.17
|99.5%
|89.2%
|63.0%
|3.0%
|49.2%
|★★★★
|12
|Burlington
|ON
|Alton
|$839,020
|44.83
|38.31
|103.0%
|96.5%
|68.1%
|1.7%
|39.5%
|★★★★
|13
|Milton
|ON
|Ford
|$803,120
|45.92
|21.81
|105.6%
|94.7%
|66.9%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|★★★
|14
|Oakville
|ON
|Old Oakville
|$1,082,846
|69.13
|17.66
|141.6%
|171.2%
|120.9%
|2.1%
|0.0%
|★★★★
|15
|Oakville
|ON
|River Oaks
|$1,082,846
|39.94
|42.37
|90.4%
|109.4%
|77.2%
|3.9%
|43.8%
|★★★★
|16
|Oakville
|ON
|West Oak Trails
|$1,082,846
|37.18
|45.49
|86.4%
|104.5%
|73.8%
|2.2%
|43.3%
|★★★★
|17
|Burlington
|ON
|Brant Hills
|$839,020
|25.43
|49.20
|81.7%
|76.5%
|54.0%
|4.8%
|49.0%
|★★★
|18
|Oakville
|ON
|College Park
|$1,082,846
|31.34
|47.20
|78.0%
|94.3%
|66.6%
|4.4%
|50.0%
|★★★
|19
|Burlington
|ON
|Appleby
|$839,020
|27.35
|32.93
|84.7%
|79.3%
|56.0%
|2.0%
|24.1%
|★★★★
|20
|Oakville
|ON
|Uptown Core
|$1,082,846
|31.97
|25.89
|78.8%
|95.3%
|67.3%
|-8.4%
|42.8%
|★★★★
|21
|Burlington
|ON
|Shoreacres
|$839,020
|49.95
|0
|108.2%
|101.4%
|71.6%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|22
|Halton Hills
|ON
|Acton
|$724,827
|8.67
|34.25
|77.0%
|62.3%
|44.0%
|3.7%
|51.0%
|★★★★★
|23
|Oakville
|ON
|Rural Oakville
|$1,082,846
|53.78
|37.44
|104.4%
|126.2%
|89.1%
|6.0%
|0.0%
|★★
|24
|Burlington
|ON
|Brant
|$839,020
|30.14
|5.74
|88.6%
|83.0%
|58.6%
|-15.9%
|0.0%
|★★★
|25
|Oakville
|ON
|Iroquois Ridge South
|$1,082,846
|31.52
|0
|78.1%
|94.5%
|66.7%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|26
|Burlington
|ON
|Palmer
|$839,020
|24.33
|0
|79.9%
|74.9%
|52.9%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|27
|Burlington
|ON
|Roseland
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★★
|28
|Burlington
|ON
|Uptown
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|29
|Burlington
|ON
|Rural Burlington
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|30
|Oakville
|ON
|Bronte East
|$1,082,846
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|31
|Milton
|ON
|Mountain View
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|32
|Oakville
|ON
|Clearview
|$1,082,846
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|33
|Oakville
|ON
|Eastlake
|$1,082,846
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★★
|34
|Milton
|ON
|Bronte Meadows
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|35
|Milton
|ON
|Bowes
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|36
|Burlington
|ON
|Rose
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|37
|Milton
|ON
|Old Milton
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|38
|Milton
|ON
|Derry Green Business Park
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|39
|Milton
|ON
|401 Business Park
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|40
|Oakville
|ON
|Bronte West
|$1,082,846
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|41
|Burlington
|ON
|Tyandaga
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0.06
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|42
|Oakville
|ON
|Glen Abbey
|$1,082,846
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|43
|Milton
|ON
|Cobban
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|44
|Burlington
|ON
|Headon
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|45
|Burlington
|ON
|LaSalle
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|46
|Oakville
|ON
|Winston Park
|$1,082,846
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|47
|Oakville
|ON
|Palermo West
|$1,082,846
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|48
|Milton
|ON
|Trafalgar
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|49
|Burlington
|ON
|Mountainside
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|50
|Milton
|ON
|Moffat
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|51
|Milton
|ON
|Campbellville
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|52
|Milton
|ON
|Dorset Park
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|53
|Halton Hills
|ON
|Glen Williams
|$724,827
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|54
|Milton
|ON
|Esquesing
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|55
|Milton
|ON
|Nelson
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|56
|Halton Hills
|ON
|Limehouse
|$724,827
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|57
|Halton Hills
|ON
|Rural Halton Hills
|$724,827
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|58
|Milton
|ON
|Walker
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|59
|Milton
|ON
|Brookville
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|60
|Burlington
|ON
|Tansley
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|61
|Milton
|ON
|Nassagaweya
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|62
|Halton Hills
|ON
|Stewarttown
|$724,827
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|63
|Milton
|ON
|Milton Heights
|$803,120
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|64
|Burlington
|ON
|Freeman
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
|65
|Burlington
|ON
|Bronte Creek
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|66
|Burlington
|ON
|Grindstone
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|67
|Burlington
|ON
|Bayview
|$839,020
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
Halton’s top three neighbourhoods to buy in 2020:
Georgetown sits on the banks of the Credit River, approximately 60 kilometres west of Toronto. The culture of this community is one of helping out a neighbour—a sentiment that comes from the area’s history of humanitarian aid. In 1923, roughly 50 orphaned boys from the Armenian Genocide, known as the Georgetown Boys, arrived here to be educated and trained in farming techniques. Over the next 10 years, approximately 150 boys and girls who escaped the genocide were brought to this community to gain an education, working skills and to start a new life. Many consider this act to be the first humanitarian initiative by the federal government.
For buyers, the big draw will probably be the mix of community, the accessible commuter options and the affordability. Average home prices in Georgetown are 40% cheaper than in the GTA, and about 15% cheaper than the average Halton Region home. Then there’s the selection. Many streets and areas in this community have their own history and culture, which enables buyers to find the right property and neighbourhood to fit their lifestyle and needs. For instance, the oldest section of town is around Main and Church Streets. The building of the railway station, and its ability to attract commercial elements, helped define the King and Queen Street area. Delrex subdivision is the third-oldest community in this town, followed by Moore Park, and both offer a family-centric lifestyle.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 11 days in Georgetown, Halton Hills.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $754,484
If you or a family member are into hiking, road cycling, mountain biking or rock climbing, then you’ll be interested in learning more about the Scott neighbourhood. Just a bit west of the Willmott neighbourhood (known as the ‘park community’), the Scott neighbourhood offers exceptional access to world-class outdoor pursuits, while still providing its residents with easy, accessible urban amenities, such as hospitals, schools and retail space.
The real draw for this community is the unobstructed views of the Niagara Escarpment, parks, ponds and acres of green space woven throughout this master-planned community. Since it shares a boundary with the adjoining provincial protected land, the Niagara Peninsula, residents know that future development won’t obstruct or destroy the current views and access for this community.
Buyers who favour newer resales will like that most homes here were built between 2007 and 2013 by reputable developers, such as Mattamy, Green Park Homes, Heathwood, Arista and Fieldgate. Many of these properties have modern conveniences such as flex rooms, open-concept kitchen/family rooms and master bedroom suites.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within eight days in Scott, Milton.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $832,523
On the other side of Milton, near Fourth Line and Derry Road, lies the neighbourhood of Beaty. This community was developed and built between 2000 and 2006 and includes homes from large builders, such as Mattamy, Coscorp, Country Homes and Sundial.
This neighbourhood is sought after by families because of the award-winning schools (Hawthorne Village Public School and Guardian Angels Catholic School). Plus, there are numerous parks and trails that tie the community’s streets together. It’s also close to commuter GO Transit and highways.
Buyers looking for a mortgage-helper house should keep in mind that less than 10% of residents in this neighbourhood are tenants.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within eight days in Beaty, Milton.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $803,727
