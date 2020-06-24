ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results.

Rank Area Province Neighbourhood Area average price 2019 Value Momentum Average price vs. area Average price vs. metro district Average price vs. greater city area 1-Year price change 5-Year price change Final star rating 1 Halton Hills ON Georgetown $724,827 40.74 66.20 104.1% 84.3% 59.5% 8.5% 59.5% ★★★★★ 2 Milton ON Scott $803,120 43.90 50.35 103.7% 93.0% 65.6% 3.8% 41.0% ★★★★★ 3 Milton ON Beaty $803,120 40.10 61.58 100.1% 89.8% 63.4% 6.6% 59.2% ★★★★ 4 Oakville ON Iroquois Ridge North $1,082,846 55.46 38.20 106.1% 128.3% 90.6% 2.4% 28.7% ★★★★ 5 Milton ON Coates $803,120 39.72 56.34 99.7% 89.4% 63.1% 6.0% 48.5% ★★★ 6 Milton ON Harrison $803,120 41.20 61.46 101.3% 90.9% 64.2% 7.0% 64.1% ★★★ 7 Burlington ON Orchard $839,020 38.68 56.40 97.6% 91.5% 64.6% 6.4% 45.9% ★★★ 8 Milton ON Clarke $803,120 35.60 52.25 96.5% 86.6% 61.1% 3.3% 54.4% ★★★★ 9 Milton ON Timberlea $803,120 32.15 57.06 92.8% 83.2% 58.7% 9.7% 64.9% ★★★★ 10 Milton ON Dempsey $803,120 32.38 48.23 93.0% 83.4% 58.9% 1.9% 47.7% ★★★★ 11 Milton ON Willmont $803,120 39.26 43.17 99.5% 89.2% 63.0% 3.0% 49.2% ★★★★ 12 Burlington ON Alton $839,020 44.83 38.31 103.0% 96.5% 68.1% 1.7% 39.5% ★★★★ 13 Milton ON Ford $803,120 45.92 21.81 105.6% 94.7% 66.9% 5.0% 0.0% ★★★ 14 Oakville ON Old Oakville $1,082,846 69.13 17.66 141.6% 171.2% 120.9% 2.1% 0.0% ★★★★ 15 Oakville ON River Oaks $1,082,846 39.94 42.37 90.4% 109.4% 77.2% 3.9% 43.8% ★★★★ 16 Oakville ON West Oak Trails $1,082,846 37.18 45.49 86.4% 104.5% 73.8% 2.2% 43.3% ★★★★ 17 Burlington ON Brant Hills $839,020 25.43 49.20 81.7% 76.5% 54.0% 4.8% 49.0% ★★★ 18 Oakville ON College Park $1,082,846 31.34 47.20 78.0% 94.3% 66.6% 4.4% 50.0% ★★★ 19 Burlington ON Appleby $839,020 27.35 32.93 84.7% 79.3% 56.0% 2.0% 24.1% ★★★★ 20 Oakville ON Uptown Core $1,082,846 31.97 25.89 78.8% 95.3% 67.3% -8.4% 42.8% ★★★★ 21 Burlington ON Shoreacres $839,020 49.95 0 108.2% 101.4% 71.6% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 22 Halton Hills ON Acton $724,827 8.67 34.25 77.0% 62.3% 44.0% 3.7% 51.0% ★★★★★ 23 Oakville ON Rural Oakville $1,082,846 53.78 37.44 104.4% 126.2% 89.1% 6.0% 0.0% ★★ 24 Burlington ON Brant $839,020 30.14 5.74 88.6% 83.0% 58.6% -15.9% 0.0% ★★★ 25 Oakville ON Iroquois Ridge South $1,082,846 31.52 0 78.1% 94.5% 66.7% 0 0.0% ★★★ 26 Burlington ON Palmer $839,020 24.33 0 79.9% 74.9% 52.9% 0 0.0% ★★ 27 Burlington ON Roseland $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★★ 28 Burlington ON Uptown $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 29 Burlington ON Rural Burlington $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 30 Oakville ON Bronte East $1,082,846 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 31 Milton ON Mountain View $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 32 Oakville ON Clearview $1,082,846 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 33 Oakville ON Eastlake $1,082,846 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★★ 34 Milton ON Bronte Meadows $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 35 Milton ON Bowes $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 36 Burlington ON Rose $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 37 Milton ON Old Milton $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 38 Milton ON Derry Green Business Park $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 39 Milton ON 401 Business Park $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 40 Oakville ON Bronte West $1,082,846 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 41 Burlington ON Tyandaga $839,020 (22.35) 0.06 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 42 Oakville ON Glen Abbey $1,082,846 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 43 Milton ON Cobban $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 44 Burlington ON Headon $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 45 Burlington ON LaSalle $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 46 Oakville ON Winston Park $1,082,846 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 47 Oakville ON Palermo West $1,082,846 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 48 Milton ON Trafalgar $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 49 Burlington ON Mountainside $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 50 Milton ON Moffat $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 51 Milton ON Campbellville $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 52 Milton ON Dorset Park $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 53 Halton Hills ON Glen Williams $724,827 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 54 Milton ON Esquesing $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 55 Milton ON Nelson $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 56 Halton Hills ON Limehouse $724,827 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 57 Halton Hills ON Rural Halton Hills $724,827 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 58 Milton ON Walker $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 59 Milton ON Brookville $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 60 Burlington ON Tansley $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 61 Milton ON Nassagaweya $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 62 Halton Hills ON Stewarttown $724,827 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 63 Milton ON Milton Heights $803,120 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 64 Burlington ON Freeman $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 65 Burlington ON Bronte Creek $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 66 Burlington ON Grindstone $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 67 Burlington ON Bayview $839,020 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Halton’s top three neighbourhoods to buy in 2020:

1. Georgetown, Halton Hills

Georgetown sits on the banks of the Credit River, approximately 60 kilometres west of Toronto. The culture of this community is one of helping out a neighbour—a sentiment that comes from the area’s history of humanitarian aid. In 1923, roughly 50 orphaned boys from the Armenian Genocide, known as the Georgetown Boys, arrived here to be educated and trained in farming techniques. Over the next 10 years, approximately 150 boys and girls who escaped the genocide were brought to this community to gain an education, working skills and to start a new life. Many consider this act to be the first humanitarian initiative by the federal government.

For buyers, the big draw will probably be the mix of community, the accessible commuter options and the affordability. Average home prices in Georgetown are 40% cheaper than in the GTA, and about 15% cheaper than the average Halton Region home. Then there’s the selection. Many streets and areas in this community have their own history and culture, which enables buyers to find the right property and neighbourhood to fit their lifestyle and needs. For instance, the oldest section of town is around Main and Church Streets. The building of the railway station, and its ability to attract commercial elements, helped define the King and Queen Street area. Delrex subdivision is the third-oldest community in this town, followed by Moore Park, and both offer a family-centric lifestyle.

Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 11 days in Georgetown, Halton Hills.

Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $754,484

