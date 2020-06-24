This neighbourhood also offers easy access to the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) and the commuter GO Train, along with the Hurontario LRT, making it the perfect neighbourhood for anyone who needs to commute into downtown Toronto (or to other major urban centres).
There’s no lack of retail and commercial space in this community, either. In the last 15 to 20 years, Port Credit has undergone a major transformation. Now, the town centre is filled with boutique shops and restaurants along with newly constructed luxury high rise buildings and luxury townhomes. There are still older, smaller single-family homes but some are being renovated into luxury homes.
Homes in Port Credit are more expensive, per square footage, than any other Mississauga neighbourhood, but the urban/town feel of this community, its amenities and quick commuter access and its ability to attract young people, families and those in retirement years, make for a well-rounded neighbourhood that is vibrant and inviting.
Buyers looking for the right home will be happy with the options, given that houses in this community are a mix of historic century homes, pre-war farmhouses, and post-war bungalows, and suburban-style houses. Along the waterfront, buyers will find plenty of condos and townhomes to suit any budget or need. Keep in mind that while you may see a few modern custom builds, most homes are original. This is due, in part, to the community’s reluctance to let go of its modest town roots. This is good. Since the full demolitions and erection of McMansions is curtailed, it means renovations and upgrades need to take into consideration the look, feel and history of the community. As such, most renovations are upgrades of old homes, to allow for more modern amenities and newer finishes.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 16 days in Port Credit, Mississauga.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $1,503,309
