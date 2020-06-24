ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results.

Rank Area Province Neighbourhood Area average price 2019 Value Momentum Average price vs. area Average price vs. metro district Average price vs. greater city area 1-Year price change 5-Year price change Final star rating 1 Brampton ON Vales of Castlemore $596,006 55.36 74.74 128.4% 106.4% 69.7% 16.2% 71.0% ★★★★★ 2 Caledon ON Inglewood $813,016 70.37 87.21 181.5% 150.4% 98.6% 48.8% 72.6% ★★★★ 3 Mississauga ON Port Credit $688,708 72.94 55.59 218.2% 180.9% 118.5% -15.5% 81.0% ★★★★★ 4 Brampton ON Sandringham-Wellington North $596,006 50.19 71.32 116.9% 96.9% 63.5% 27.8% 92.8% ★★★★★ 5 Caledon ON Bolton North $813,016 43.57 55.97 107.0% 88.7% 58.1% 10.6% 52.3% ★★★★★ 6 Mississauga ON Lakeview $688,708 61.07 73.45 137.6% 114.1% 74.7% 16.1% 57.2% ★★★ 7 Brampton ON Downtown Brampton $596,006 37.16 87.24 100.8% 83.5% 54.7% 41.0% 68.2% ★★★ 8 Brampton ON Bram West $596,006 54.71 76.10 126.3% 104.7% 68.6% 21.1% 74.1% ★★★★ 9 Caledon ON Bolton West $813,016 50.40 76.62 117.5% 97.4% 63.8% 16.0% 77.9% ★★★★ 10 Mississauga ON Sheridan $688,708 63.56 56.94 145.2% 120.3% 78.9% 14.7% 43.6% ★★★★ 11 Mississauga ON Lisgar $688,708 59.47 71.18 134.4% 111.4% 73.0% 11.5% 81.8% ★★★★ 12 Brampton ON Fletcher's Creek Village $596,006 44.88 77.79 108.1% 89.6% 58.7% 19.0% 75.1% ★★★ 13 Mississauga ON Rathwood $688,708 58.96 63.18 133.5% 110.6% 72.5% 22.8% 41.8% ★★★★ 14 Mississauga ON Meadowvale Village $688,708 60.33 65.46 135.8% 112.6% 73.8% 15.2% 53.3% ★★★★ 15 Mississauga ON Clarkson $688,708 60.18 64.26 135.8% 112.6% 73.8% 30.2% 35.4% ★★★★ 16 Brampton ON Credit Valley $596,006 54.06 76.98 124.1% 102.9% 67.4% 23.9% 54.6% ★★★★ 17 Mississauga ON Churchill Meadows $688,708 59.72 55.76 135.4% 112.2% 73.5% 11.4% 42.1% ★★★★ 18 Mississauga ON Erin Mills $688,708 56.66 59.38 130.2% 107.9% 70.7% 9.8% 48.7% ★★★★ 19 Mississauga ON Hurontario $688,708 57.11 70.57 131.0% 108.6% 71.1% 23.8% 49.7% ★★★★ 20 Brampton ON Northwest Brampton $596,006 49.24 71.03 115.3% 95.6% 62.6% 22.5% 78.2% ★★★★ 21 Mississauga ON Cooksville $688,708 62.94 52.92 143.4% 118.8% 77.9% 3.6% 64.4% ★★★ 22 Mississauga ON East Credit $688,708 58.44 68.10 132.8% 110.1% 72.1% 27.9% 45.4% ★★★ 23 Brampton ON Fletcher's Meadow $596,006 41.33 78.66 105.2% 87.2% 57.1% 19.7% 75.9% ★★★ 24 Brampton ON Brampton North $596,006 32.40 78.24 96.7% 80.1% 52.5% 15.5% 84.9% ★★★ 25 Brampton ON Sandringham-Wellington $596,006 48.77 77.60 114.6% 95.0% 62.2% 16.8% 78.7% ★★★★ 26 Mississauga ON Erindale $688,708 59.11 60.20 133.5% 110.7% 72.5% 16.8% 33.6% ★★★ 27 Mississauga ON Applewood $688,708 58.29 56.71 132.8% 110.1% 72.1% 6.2% 52.1% ★★★★ 28 Brampton ON Heart Lake East $596,006 34.72 82.29 98.7% 81.8% 53.6% 23.1% 81.3% ★★★ 29 Mississauga ON Central Erin Mills $688,708 62.40 48.15 142.3% 117.9% 77.3% 6.5% 32.3% ★★★★ 30 Mississauga ON Meadowvale $688,708 46.61 67.59 110.7% 91.8% 60.1% 12.5% 55.6% ★★★ 31 Mississauga ON Mississauga Valleys $688,708 52.20 55.48 121.0% 100.3% 65.7% 11.4% 56.9% ★★★ 32 Brampton ON Brampton South $596,006 30.63 76.59 94.9% 78.7% 51.6% 19.3% 70.3% ★★★ 33 Brampton ON Northgate $596,006 33.13 81.85 97.2% 80.6% 52.8% 16.1% 86.4% ★★★ 34 Caledon ON Cheltenham $813,016 66.11 54.87 153.4% 127.1% 83.3% -28.0% 96.2% ★★★ 35 Caledon ON Bolton East $813,016 41.64 60.60 105.3% 87.3% 57.2% 15.8% 55.9% ★★★★ 36 Mississauga ON Streetsville $688,708 52.43 44.33 121.1% 100.4% 65.8% 3.9% 35.1% ★★★★ 37 Brampton ON Central Park $596,006 29.16 73.33 93.0% 77.1% 50.5% 11.5% 83.1% ★★★ 38 Brampton ON Brampton West $596,006 30.44 69.77 94.9% 78.7% 51.5% 14.3% 62.3% ★★★ 39 Caledon ON Mono Mills $813,016 68.62 57.27 169.5% 140.5% 92.1% -100.0% 97.2% ★★★ 40 Mississauga ON Lorne Park $688,708 45.70 44.56 109.8% 91.0% 59.6% 33.0% 10.5% ★★★★★ 41 Brampton ON Brampton East $596,006 37.41 75.73 101.0% 83.7% 54.8% 17.8% 59.0% ★★★ 42 Brampton ON Fletcher's West $596,006 38.89 78.64 102.3% 84.8% 55.6% 16.2% 79.5% ★★★ 43 Brampton ON Northwest Sandalwood Parkway $596,006 42.67 76.40 106.1% 87.9% 57.6% 18.1% 73.8% ★★ 44 Mississauga ON Mineola $688,708 50.55 37.06 117.6% 97.5% 63.9% 15.9% 9.0% ★★★★★ 45 Brampton ON Heart Lake West $596,006 35.35 75.44 99.0% 82.1% 53.8% 14.2% 83.6% ★★★ 46 Brampton ON Fletcher's Creek South $596,006 42.50 72.69 105.9% 87.8% 57.5% 21.6% 70.8% ★★★ 47 Brampton ON Northwood Park $596,006 35.05 85.49 98.8% 81.9% 53.7% 24.6% 71.5% ★★ 48 Caledon ON Southgate $813,016 44.31 68.01 107.6% 89.2% 58.5% 1.1% 93.3% ★★★ 49 Brampton ON Bramalea North Industrial $596,006 47.48 73.31 111.9% 92.7% 60.8% 17.6% 72.3% ★★ 50 Brampton ON Avondale $596,006 31.07 77.18 95.4% 79.1% 51.8% 15.9% 79.2% ★★★ 51 Brampton ON Heart Lake $596,006 32.54 68.09 96.9% 80.3% 52.6% 29.9% 58.5% ★★★ 52 Brampton ON Madoc $596,006 31.50 70.19 95.7% 79.4% 52.0% 14.0% 76.9% ★★★ 53 Brampton ON Bram East $596,006 55.55 66.39 128.5% 106.5% 69.8% 14.9% 60.5% ★★ 54 Brampton ON Toronto Gore Rural Estate $596,006 72.14 53.81 205.1% 170.0% 111.4% 15.2% 18.5% ★★ 55 Mississauga ON Palgrave $688,708 27.52 40.49 91.2% 75.6% 49.5% 23.7% 8.7% ★★★★ 56 Brampton ON Highway 427 $596,006 66.58 24.79 155.0% 128.5% 84.2% -100.0% 0.0% ★★ 57 Brampton ON Westgate $596,006 38.18 72.93 102.1% 84.6% 55.4% 18.6% 63.8% ★★ 58 Brampton ON Gore Industrial North $596,006 43.10 62.30 106.6% 88.4% 57.9% 18.2% 44.1% ★★ 59 Mississauga ON Fairview $688,708 8.16 30.82 75.4% 62.5% 40.9% 7.7% 9.5% ★★★ 60 Mississauga ON Malton $688,708 37.73 44.72 101.6% 84.2% 55.2% -3.8% 74.4% ★★ 61 Mississauga ON Rural Caledon $688,708 58.59 30.17 132.9% 110.1% 72.2% -100.0% 57.4% ★★ 62 Caledon ON Alton $813,016 3.45 41.43 60.1% 49.8% 32.7% 22.9% 10.0% ★★★ 63 Mississauga ON Creditview $688,708 3.92 21.76 64.0% 53.1% 34.8% 1.5% 8.2% ★★★★ 64 Caledon ON Snelgrove $813,016 3.63 34.69 60.3% 50.0% 32.7% 15.2% 7.9% ★★ 65 Brampton ON Huttonville $596,006 30.81 20.54 95.0% 78.8% 51.6% -100.0% 0.0% ★★ 66 Brampton ON Vales of Castlemore North $596,006 7.50 2.70 73.4% 60.8% 39.9% 0 7.7% ★★★★ 67 Mississauga ON Caledon East $688,708 23.80 34.22 84.3% 69.9% 45.8% 12.7% 10.3% ★★ 68 Mississauga ON Caledon Village $688,708 7.87 42.10 74.0% 61.4% 40.2% 23.6% 11.0% ★★ 69 Brampton ON Queen Street Corridor $596,006 3.24 11.57 53.6% 44.5% 29.1% -15.2% 11.8% ★★★ 70 Mississauga ON Northeast $688,708 (22.35) 0.17 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.0% ★★★★ 71 Mississauga ON City Centre $688,708 (22.35) 0.05 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.3% ★★★ 72 Mississauga ON Mavis-Erindale $688,708 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★ 73 Brampton ON Goreway Drive Corridor $596,006 (22.35) 0.17 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.0% ★★★ 74 Mississauga ON Southdown $688,708 (22.35) 2.51 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -36.9% 0.0% ★★ 75 Brampton ON Claireville Conservation $596,006 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 76 Brampton ON Bramalea West Industrial $596,006 (22.35) 0.22 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.3% ★★ 77 Brampton ON Brampton East Industrial $596,006 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 78 Brampton ON Bramalea Road South Gateway $596,006 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 79 Mississauga ON Dixie $688,708 7.72 2.39 73.9% 61.3% 40.1% -100.0% 0.0% ★★ 80 Brampton ON Parkway Belt Industrial Area $596,006 (22.35) 0.17 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.0% ★★ 81 Brampton ON Brampton 407 Corridor $596,006 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 82 Mississauga ON Sheridan Park $688,708 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 83 Brampton ON Gore Industrial South $596,006 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 84 Mississauga ON Gateway $688,708 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Peel’s top three neighbourhoods to buy in 2020:

1. Vales of Castlemore, Brampton

Buyers with a desire for a family-sized home, complete with a two-car garage, an affordable purchase price, and a neighbourhood classified as luxurious, will really want to check out Peel Region’s No. 1 neighbourhood—the Vales of Castlemore.

Since most homes in this area were built in the 1990s or later, the community offers up-to-date amenities, large homes, many with big backyards and two- or even three-car garages. As a result, the regal sounding name of this community appears to reflect the overall development goal of the area, which was to build luxury-inspired family homes close to downtown Brampton, Ont.

Better still is that average prices for homes in this neighbourhood are 30% cheaper than average priced homes in the Greater Toronto Area (and on par with the regional average).

Even if a larger home doesn’t get your attention, perhaps the area’s landscape will. The neighbourhood was built around the river system that runs through the community and into the Clairville Conservation area. The result is a neighbourhood with lush, green spaces and an abundance of river trails.

Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within four days in Vales of Castlemore.