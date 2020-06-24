Where to buy real estate in 2020: Simcoe Region, Ont.
For those looking for good value as well as the potential for future appreciation, No. 1 ranked Tottenham in our Simcoe rankings is a good choice.
|Rank
|Area
|Province
|Neighbourhood
|Area average price 2019
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Average price vs. metro district
|Average price vs. greater city area
|1-Year price change
|5-Year price change
|Final star rating
|1
|New Tecumseth
|ON
|Tottenham
|$597,207
|64.44
|97.92
|148.4%
|149.5%
|69.9%
|43.9%
|100.0%
|★★★★★
|2
|New Tecumseth
|ON
|Beeton
|$597,207
|65.27
|98.28
|150.6%
|151.7%
|70.9%
|60.2%
|98.7%
|★★★★★
|3
|New Tecumseth
|ON
|Alliston
|$597,207
|41.57
|88.88
|102.9%
|103.6%
|48.5%
|19.6%
|93.6%
|★★★★
|4
|Innisfil
|ON
|Cookstown
|$389,313
|59.67
|70.10
|175.7%
|115.3%
|53.9%
|14.2%
|91.0%
|★★★
|5
|Innisfil
|ON
|Churchill
|$389,313
|60.66
|63.01
|180.5%
|118.5%
|55.4%
|12.2%
|53.1%
|★★★
|6
|Essa
|ON
|Angus
|$323,214
|36.26
|64.14
|146.7%
|79.9%
|37.4%
|6.7%
|69.2%
|★★★★
|7
|Innisfil
|ON
|Stroud
|$389,313
|35.49
|73.20
|132.6%
|87.1%
|40.7%
|16.1%
|94.4%
|★★★★
|8
|Innisfil
|ON
|Rural Innisfil
|$389,313
|69.10
|78.45
|240.6%
|158.0%
|73.8%
|32.5%
|82.3%
|★★
|9
|Essa
|ON
|Rural Essa
|$323,214
|63.96
|49.58
|235.5%
|128.4%
|60.0%
|4.7%
|51.3%
|★★
|10
|Essa
|ON
|Thornton
|$323,214
|58.57
|20.39
|200.5%
|109.3%
|51.1%
|-18.3%
|16.7%
|★★★★★
|11
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Loretto
|$670,341
|55.52
|45.77
|117.9%
|133.3%
|62.3%
|0
|86.9%
|★★
|12
|Innisfil
|ON
|Gilford
|$389,313
|53.85
|23.26
|149.5%
|98.2%
|45.9%
|-9.1%
|17.7%
|★★★★
|13
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Lisle
|$670,341
|15.00
|61.13
|81.1%
|91.6%
|42.8%
|-0.2%
|57.7%
|★★★★
|14
|Bradford West Gwillimbury
|ON
|Rural Bradford West Gwillimbury
|$428,460
|66.90
|48.45
|206.0%
|148.9%
|69.6%
|0.8%
|76.4%
|★★
|15
|Innisfil
|ON
|Alcona
|$389,313
|31.02
|17.86
|121.1%
|79.5%
|37.2%
|-14.6%
|21.0%
|★★★★★
|16
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Rural Adjala-Tosorontio
|$670,341
|57.71
|32.46
|123.0%
|139.0%
|65.0%
|-14.2%
|34.1%
|★★
|17
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Everett
|$670,341
|29.54
|38.21
|84.8%
|95.9%
|44.8%
|-5.6%
|53.6%
|★★★
|18
|Bradford West Gwillimbury
|ON
|Bradford
|$428,460
|57.22
|47.55
|152.7%
|110.3%
|51.6%
|0.2%
|46.4%
|★★
|19
|New Tecumseth
|ON
|Rural New Tecumseth
|$597,207
|41.06
|12.59
|102.4%
|103.1%
|48.2%
|-22.7%
|17.2%
|★★
|20
|Bradford West Gwillimbury
|ON
|Bond Head
|$428,460
|37.61
|7.41
|131.9%
|95.3%
|44.6%
|0
|27.9%
|★★
|21
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Glencairn
|$670,341
|10.55
|6.85
|71.8%
|81.2%
|38.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|22
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Adjala-Tosorontio - Unknown
|$670,341
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|23
|Innisfil
|ON
|Lefroy
|$389,313
|(1.63)
|5.36
|62.4%
|40.9%
|19.1%
|0
|9.2%
|★★★★
|24
|Essa
|ON
|Colwell
|$323,214
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★★
|25
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Rosemont
|$670,341
|(22.35)
|0.06
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|26
|Bradford West Gwillimbury
|ON
|Bradford West Gwillimbury - Unknown
|$428,460
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|27
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Hockley
|$670,341
|(22.35)
|0.06
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|28
|Essa
|ON
|Baxter
|$323,214
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★★
|29
|Adjala-Tosorontio
|ON
|Colgan
|$670,341
|(22.35)
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|★★
Simcoe’s top three neighbourhoods to buy in 2020:
Residents of New Tecumseth are no strangers to buyers looking for good value and the potential for future appreciation.
This year, Tottenham claims first place for the Simcoe Region (and No. 2 in our Greater Toronto Area ranking) partly because of the value this community offers—average home prices are 25% cheaper than those in the City of Toronto—but primarily because of how much this community has grown in value. Year-over-year (from 2018 to 2019) housing prices appreciated 44%; in five years average home prices have increased 200%, and it looks as if there’s still room for prices to grow.
Developers are quickly building larger family-sized homes in the Tottenham area in an effort to lure buyers who want homes they can grow into. As of March 2020, one new development was finished with homes up for sale in the market, seven developments were in the pre-construction phase and another six housing developments were already in construction.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 18 days in Tottenham.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $886,200
The No. 2 spot in the Simcoe Region (and the No. 5 spot in the Overall Ranking) goes to the community of Beeton. Located about halfway between Barrie and Markham, and a 30-minute drive west of Newmarket, this community gives buyers a chance to live in a close-knit community that supports local business, while offering easy access to major job centres.
One of the big draws in this community is the local businesses. For instance, k2 Milling is a wholesale, artisanal flour mill. Apparently, its “Ontario focus” is due, in part, to the desire to continue the Hayhoe family’s 126-year legacy, and, in part, because of its commitment to organic, daily milled flour.
Another draw is the money being invested in the area, through local land developers. One development that may help increase both the neighbourhood’s population and surrounding property values is the Beeton Station Condo development. Originally, the developer wanted to build two, four-storey buildings on 2.18-hectares of vacant land, located on the west side of Dayfoot Street, south of Danielle Gate. The proposed development would add 87 condo units as well as a two-storey clubhouse and a 200-space underground garage. After opposition from neighbours, the builder eventually agreed to offer an easement, and pathway, for local residents to access public trails, as well as setting aside a portion of the property so that the city may rebuild the Beeton train station at some point in the future.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 10 days in Beeton, New Tecumseth.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $899,247
Shop for a better mortgage rate on Ratehub.ca* »
Two years ago, Alliston in New Tecumseth took the No. 16 spot. Last year, the community jumped to the No. 3 spot in our Simcoe ranking—and this year it held onto that prime third-place spot.
Once again, a significant reason why this community does so well in our rankings is the value it offers. Average home prices in Alliston are more than half the average price of a Greater Toronto Area (GTA) home, making it an attractive neighbourhood to consider for first-time buyers or those who want an affordable single-family home within the GTA. But it’s not just value that keeps it ranking so high on our list. In 10 years, average house prices for this community have grown by 154%. While this may not be as dramatic as the price growth experienced by Beeton or Tottenham, where the 10-year house price appreciation was 247% and 237%, respectively, it’s twice the average price appreciation experienced by the Simcoe Region (which sits at just above 75%).
Last year, we warned would-be buyers of the potential danger, should the region’s major employer, Honda, experience strong headwinds and either cut their workforce or close shop entirely. While the car manufacturer did announce in mid-March that it would shut down all North American manufacturers, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it has not laid-off employees. At the present time, all employees will receive full pay while operations are shut. The fear, of course, is that things will not turn around quickly and will force larger companies, like Honda, to take more drastic measures. For Alliston residents, this would be unfortunate. Even though a large percentage of Alliston residents are employed in the agricultural sector, the closure of the Honda plant would still have a negative impact on the community’s economy and housing sector.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 31 days in Alliston, New Tecumseth.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $614,583
