2. Beeton, New Tecumseth

The No. 2 spot in the Simcoe Region (and the No. 5 spot in the Overall Ranking) goes to the community of Beeton. Located about halfway between Barrie and Markham, and a 30-minute drive west of Newmarket, this community gives buyers a chance to live in a close-knit community that supports local business, while offering easy access to major job centres.

One of the big draws in this community is the local businesses. For instance, k2 Milling is a wholesale, artisanal flour mill. Apparently, its “Ontario focus” is due, in part, to the desire to continue the Hayhoe family’s 126-year legacy, and, in part, because of its commitment to organic, daily milled flour.

Another draw is the money being invested in the area, through local land developers. One development that may help increase both the neighbourhood’s population and surrounding property values is the Beeton Station Condo development. Originally, the developer wanted to build two, four-storey buildings on 2.18-hectares of vacant land, located on the west side of Dayfoot Street, south of Danielle Gate. The proposed development would add 87 condo units as well as a two-storey clubhouse and a 200-space underground garage. After opposition from neighbours, the builder eventually agreed to offer an easement, and pathway, for local residents to access public trails, as well as setting aside a portion of the property so that the city may rebuild the Beeton train station at some point in the future.

Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 10 days in Beeton, New Tecumseth.

Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $899,247

3. Alliston, New Tecumseth

Two years ago, Alliston in New Tecumseth took the No. 16 spot. Last year, the community jumped to the No. 3 spot in our Simcoe ranking—and this year it held onto that prime third-place spot.

Once again, a significant reason why this community does so well in our rankings is the value it offers. Average home prices in Alliston are more than half the average price of a Greater Toronto Area (GTA) home, making it an attractive neighbourhood to consider for first-time buyers or those who want an affordable single-family home within the GTA. But it’s not just value that keeps it ranking so high on our list. In 10 years, average house prices for this community have grown by 154%. While this may not be as dramatic as the price growth experienced by Beeton or Tottenham, where the 10-year house price appreciation was 247% and 237%, respectively, it’s twice the average price appreciation experienced by the Simcoe Region (which sits at just above 75%).